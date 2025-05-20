WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, May 19, West Hollywood City Manager David Wilson announced his retirement during the regular meeting of the City Council. He will retire in early 2026 with more than 26 years of dedicated service to the West Hollywood community.

According to a news release from the city’s website, Wilson started his tenure as City Manager in West Hollywood in July 2021. During his time in the role, he helped guide the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, ensuring continuity of services while prioritizing public health and safety. He led efforts helping the city’s financial position, putting West Hollywood in a solid fiscal position for future investments.

Before becoming City Manager, Wilson served as Assistant City Manager from 2018 to 2021. He served as West Hollywood’s City’s Director of Finance and Technology Services, overseeing General Accounting, Revenue Management, and Information Technology, as well as acting as the City Treasurer and Risk Manager. He also served in various other roles for West Hollywood including Budget and Compensation Manager, Senior Management Analyst in the City Manager’s Department, and Project Development Administrator for the City’s redevelopment and housing functions.

Wilson earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Economy of Industrial Societies from the University of California at Berkeley and a master’s degree in Planning from the School of Policy, Planning, and Development at the University of Southern California.

He holds management certificates from Harvard University’s Leadership Decision Making Program, the International City/County Management Association’s Leadership ICMA Program, and the University of Virginia’s Senior Executive Institute.

West Hollywood’s City Attorney’s Office and Human Resources Division will lead the recruitment process for the next City Manager, that will be chosen by the West Hollywood City Council.

For more details contact Christine Safriet, West Hollywood Assistant to the City Manager, at (323) 848-6467 or at csafriet@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.