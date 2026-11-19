WEST HOLLYWOOD—The West Hollywood City Council has put off a decision on the city’s contract with Flock Safety. After a long discussion on Monday, November 16, 2026, the council chose to leave the matter to the newly elected council. The council took no vote on the Flock contracts at the meeting.

Flock Safety runs West Hollywood’s Automated License Plate Reader program. These cameras take pictures of license plates on passing cars. Law enforcement can then use the data to track down vehicles.

The council has supported the Flock contracts in earlier votes. The council approved contracts with the company on March 16, 2026, and July 20, 2026. Mayor John Heilman, Vice Mayor Danny Hang, and Councilwoman Lauren Meister voted in favor, while Councilwoman Chelsea Byers and Councilman John Erickson voted against them.

In 2025, the council approved 54 Flock fixed cameras for security purposes. By the end of the first quarter of 2026, 24 of those cameras were set to be in place. Since then, the council has limited the sharing of West Hollywood’s Flock data with other agencies.

At the November 16 meeting, Hang said he had changed his mind about Flock. He proposed that the city look at other companies that offer license plate reader services. Hang has two years left in his term.

Helen Krieger and Stephen J. Post, who will join the council as new members, also oppose the current contracts. Byers and Erickson remain opposed as well. The incoming council will decide what happens next with the program.

Concerns about Flock have grown across the country. Some reports say ICE has used data from Flock cameras in other cities for immigration enforcement. Other reports say some police officers have used the data for personal reasons.

A local group called “Flock Off WeHo” has pushed the city to end the program. Supporters of the group say license plate readers violate the Fourth Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable searches. The City Council has received no reports of Flock misuse in West Hollywood.

The council also directed city staff to explore additional ways to review city contracts. That plan is based on a Los Angeles city rule approved on September 13, 2026. The rule requires contractors to share any agreements they have with federal agencies such as ICE.

Heilman said that item came from concerns about the city’s contract with Allied Universal. That company provides the city’s unarmed security ambassadors and also holds contracts with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. The council did not set a date for when the Flock issue will return.