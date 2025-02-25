WEST HOLLYWOOD—On February 21, the city of West Hollywood disclosed that it is spreading the word out about virtual neighborhood meetings to be held by the Melrose Triangle project team to update community members and interested parties of upcoming construction activity related to the project site.

Three meetings will be conducted virtually via the Zoom platform on Wednesday, February 26, at 10 a.m., at 3 p.m.; and at 6:30 p.m. Community members may join the meetings via the Zoom platform at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81037584606 or dial in at (669) 444-9171 with meeting ID 810 3758 4606.

Entitlements for the previously approved Melrose Triangle project expired and no new proposals have been submitted by the property owner. The city is now requiring the applicant to secure the necessary permits to backfill the excavated area, which is located at 9060 Santa Monica Boulevard, and to restore the site in a timely manner.

According to the Melrose Triangle project team, work will begin to secure the site for neighbors and pedestrians in the region by filling in the existing large hole that is present on the site as a result of excavations.

It is anticipated that it will take between 6-9 months to fill the hole depending on weather conditions and the availability of fill materials. Neighborhood meetings provide residents, businesses, community members, and interested parties with ongoing up-to-date information about the project and to respond with any concerns about construction activity.

For more details from the Melrose Triangle project team contact Jack Kurchian, the Melrose Triangle Project Manager, at (424) 527-4758 or melrosetriangle@gmail.com or visit www.melrose-triangle.com.