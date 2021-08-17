WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced they will host the Eastside Community Update Teleconference Meeting, for citizens in the community the meeting will allow members to receive updates from city officials regarding activities that will affect concerns and issues they face living in the city’s Eastside neighborhood.

Community members and residents who are interested in receiving more information about city projects can attend The Eastside Community Update Teleconference Meeting on Tuesday, August 17—at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Visit the city’s website calendar: www.weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/23717/15.

Members of the Community may watch the meeting via Livestream on the City’s WeHoTV YouTube Channel at www.weho.org/wehotv.

Community members can submit topics 24 hours before the meeting starts. Members also have access to language translation services, to request translation services, contact Jasmine Duckworth at jduckworth@weho.org.

“If you are a resident who works, or have children who play on the Eastside of West Hollywood, you are encouraged to attend the Eastside Community Update Meeting,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore Lauren Meister. “This virtual town hall will allow eastside constituents to hear from staff at City Hall, to ask questions, and to offer feedback and comments in a public forum about important issues and concerns impacting the Eastside.”

“As the only Councilmember who lives on the Eastside of West Hollywood,

I’m glad to see our city prioritizing getting feedback from our residents, businesses,

and stakeholders,” said West Hollywood Councilmember John M. Erickson. “This meeting is an excellent opportunity to ask and get answers to your most pressing questions. Your participation will help shape the future of our 0neighborhood.”

According to news release from the city of West Hollywood, the Eastside has changed over the last few centuries, specifically with the unique urban design, that stretches to N. LaBrea Avenue to the east, Fountain Avenue to the north, N. Hayworth Avenue to the west, and the West Hollywood city boundary to the south of Willoughby Avenue, west of Gardner and Romaine Street to the east side of Gardner.

The Eastside has a mix of regional local retail shops throughout the length of the Santa Monica Boulevard and residential areas adjacent on the north and south, a great place for walking and sightseeing. The Eastside is also filled with a community of Russian-speaking people and has a variety of markets and shopping venues.

The Gateway at N. La Brea Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard has gained an interest in the development and new residential housing.

West Hollywood’s Eastside Community Priorities Plan was developed in 2017 and has remained focused on charm and the future of the community. For more information about the Eastside Community Priorities Plan, please visit www.weho.org/eastside.

For more details contact Jasmine Duckworth, West Hollywood Community Affairs Coordinator, at (323) 848-6559 or at jduckworth@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.