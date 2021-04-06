WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, April 5, the city of West Hollywood announced that they will be entering the Orange Tier of re-opening protocols.

Under the new guidelines, indoor operations for restaurants can now increase to 50 percent occupancy or 200 people, whichever is less. Bars that do not serve food can reopen outdoors, but tables must be eight feet apart and operations must end by 10 p.m. Breweries and wineries that do not serve food can reopen indoors with a maximum occupancy of 25 percent or 100 people, whichever is less.

Movie theaters can now increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent. Gyms and fitness centers can increase indoor maximum occupancy to 25 percent, and indoor pools may reopen. Places of Worship can also hold services indoors at a maximum occupancy of 50 percent.

Hair salons and personal care services can increase maximum occupancy to 75 percent and museums, zoos, and aquariums can increase indoor maximum occupancy to 50 percent. Grocery and retail stores can also increase maximum occupancy to 75 percent.

Visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy for more information about the state’s Blueprint tiers.