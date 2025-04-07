WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced that it will be hosting several Community Clean-Ups events to focus on the start of Earth Month.

Individuals will be able to connect with neighbors, local businesses, and city leaders as they work to clean up the region.

Clean-Up Dates & Locations

-Eastside: Sat, April 12 – Plummer Park

-Westside: Sat, April 26 – West Hollywood Park

-Mid-City: Sat, May 10 – City Hall

There will be supplies and snacks available and all ages are welcome to attend. Thos under 18 must be with a guardian.

To register for the event and to learn more visit: https://go.weho.org/3QPjqrm.