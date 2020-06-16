WEST HOLLYWOOD─ On Monday, June 15, City Manager Paul Arevalo issued an emergency executive order to reopen all West Hollywood parks, which have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be restrictions and rules to abide by the safety guidelines and prevent the spread of the virus. The guidelines are:

Physical distancing of 6 feet between groups that are not part of the same household is required. Avoid crowded areas. Due to physical distancing requirements, organized group fitness classes and personal training sessions are not permitted in city parks. Face coverings are required in accordance with Executive Order 2020-3. Water fountains shall remain closed. Members of the public are encouraged to bring water from home. Bathrooms will remain closed. Members of the public are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer or a zip bag with soapy water and wash cloth to wash hands before and after using the park. All personal items and trash shall be removed before leaving the park. Playground and exercise equipment shall remain closed

Dog parks will fall under these guidelines as well, with the edition that balls, toys, and any other shared animal equipment are not permitted.

At all parks, there will be signs posted at the entrances to notify the public of these guidelines. Those 65 years or older and those with underlying health conditions are advised to stay at home whenever possible.

Most public buildings, playgrounds, and facilities in West Hollywood still remain closed to the public.

The City of West Hollywood provides coronavirus updates at www.weho.org/coronavirus.