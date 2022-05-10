WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, May 7, 2022, Pro-Abortion activists gathered on Santa Monica Boulevard as part of a nationwide protest organized by the group, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.

The group is protesting following a leak that occurred during a Supreme Court session that occurred on Monday, May 4th. Justice Samuel Alito issued his initial draft of the majority opinion regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the January 22, 1973, Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe, and Casey [Another abortion case] have enflamed debate and deepened division,” Justice Alito wrote.

Roe vs. Wade and other famous abortion cases like Doe vs. Bolton have been challenged since the day they passed through the Supreme Court. The challenge is in the wording. Very few people know that the actual wording of Roe vs. Wade allows for abortion on demand at any time during pregnancy until birth, and for any reason.

Pro-Abortion activists were eager to legalize abortion, however, it is said that neither Democrat nor Republican wanted the law to be extreme. Scientist’s have since proven that if the infant in the womb has a heartbeat, the baby is capable of feeling pain, including the pain of both saline and surgical abortions that are legal in the United States.

Roe v. Wade

Rise Up 4 Abortion activists called for a week of protests May 8 thru May 14, the week of Mother’s Day. Protests are happening nationwide.

Reports indicate that Pro-abortion activists have gone to the homes of the six Christian Catholic Supreme Court Justices and encouraging fallen away Catholics to protest at Catholic Churches indicating this was the plan of now deceased Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Ginsberg. “Ruth Sent Us,” is now the name of a new pro-abortion activist group.

“Whether you’re a ‘Catholic for Choice,’ ex-Catholic, or of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church on Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike.”

The abortion activists are attacking the Catholics for practicing their Christian belief to respect life from conception to natural death. This country was founded on religious freedom. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Bret Kavanaugh, John Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, and Amy Comey Barrett are six Americans choosing to uphold the law and practice the principals our nation was founded upon.

On Monday, May 9, California congresswoman and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi incited and encouraged the protesters. Pelosi, who claims Catholicism, praised the abortion activists, calling what they were doing, “Righteous Anger.”

In a press release, Pelosi referred to abortion as a “Cherished Right.”

“…this draft ruling offers a dangerous blueprint for future assaults on some of our most cherished rights which are rooted in the long-held constitutional right to privacy.” Complete text may be found here. https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/5322-0