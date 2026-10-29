WEST HOLLYWOOD—On the morning of Wednesday, October 28, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station were conducting a proactive patrol when they encountered a parked vehicle without license plates. This prompted an investigation. During the investigation, deputies found what they suspected was methamphetamine in the vehicle, and the driver was arrested.

Deputies took the driver to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, where they searched the vehicle. The search uncovered additional methamphetamine, and in total about 73 grams were recovered. The driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. No further information has been released, including the driver’s name or the stop’s location and time.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station reminds the city that proactive patrols allow deputies to address issues before residents report them. It also reminds citizens that if they see anything suspicious, they should contact the station. All calls about suspicious activity and requests for non-emergency assistance can be made by dialing (310)-855-8850. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or text 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S).

This is the most recent drug arrest in the city. On October 25, West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted a routine traffic stop that led to the discovery of four bags suspected of containing ketamine, along with money suspected of being associated with drug sales. Deputies also found two additional bags during a search of the driver, who was arrested for alleged drug sales.