WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is hosting a news conference on Tuesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. outside of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station (780 N. San Vicente Boulevard) to remind visitors and community members to be alert and mindful as they go about their holiday activities to prevent crimes of opportunity.

“West Hollywood is as susceptible to crimes as cities throughout the region. Taking basic preventive steps to follow common-sense tips can help enhance safety and reduce crime,” reads a statement from a city of West Hollywood press release.

“We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season,” said Mayor Lauren Meister. “That means we need to be aware of our surroundings. Busy shoppers can get distracted and become vulnerable to theft and other holiday crimes. Let’s keep the season joyful by taking the necessary steps to help prevent these crimes of opportunity before they take place. Whether we live here, work here, or are visiting, we can never be too careful or too prepared.”

The city assembled Holiday Safety Alertness and Crime Prevention tips in cooperation with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, as well as other local safety organizations, such as the City’s Block by Block Security Ambassadors program. The following are 10 tips can help prevent crimes of opportunity:

-Lock your car and hide your valuables in the trunk – keep recent purchases out of sight.

-Stay alert to your surroundings – park in a safe, well-lit place, don’t overburden yourself with packages and be cognizant of who’s around you.

-Watch your packages – get a camera if they’re delivered to your home, or consider getting a locker/P.O. box for deliveries instead.

-Light up your house – add motion-sensor lights as an added security measure.

-Hang onto your purse or backpack – don’t leave it on the back of a chair while dining or in a shopping cart.

-Keep your wallet and cell phone in your front pocket to avoid being pickpocketed.

-Watch your drinks when out at a bar and be mindful of leaving with people you don’t know. Don’t over-imbibe, whether it’s alcohol or legal cannabis, as consuming even small amounts may leave you vulnerable.

-Secure your luggage – if you’re visiting from out of town, don’t leave luggage unattended or where it can be seen.

-Avoid carrying large amounts of cash – pay with a check or credit card whenever possible.

-Don’t walk around with your head in your phone – look up and know what’s going on around you.

West Hollywood is sharing holiday safety tips in digital transit shelter ads in the city and the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station will conduct Holiday Community Safety Patrol operations to prevent crime. The City’s Block by Block Security Ambassadors have been expanded over the past several months and Block by Block is performing foot patrols 24/7.

For anyone with public safety concerns can contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station 24/7 at (310) 855-8850. The city launched a new and easy-to-remember toll-free phone number for its Block by Block Security Ambassadors Program, as well: (833) WEHO-BBB or (833) 934-6222. The hotline manages incoming non-emergency and non-violent calls for service 24/7. For concerns about the safety and well-being of community members experiencing homelessness, call the City’s Homeless Concern Line at (323) 848-6590. In an emergency, always call 911.

For additional information visit www.weho.org/publicsafety. For more details contact West Hollywood Director of Community Safety Danny Rivas at (323) 848-6424 or drivas@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.