HOLLYWOOD HILLS — The City of West Hollywood announced on Wednesday, August 12, that it will conditionally open West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park to the community. People who want to visit a park should make an online reservation at least 24 hours in advance.

Reservations are available at Plummer Park in the Vista Lawn and Fuller Lawn areas and at West Hollywood Park in the Great Lawn area. As long as visitors make a reservation at least a day before, they can occupy a “numbered space” outlined in the grass for two hours straight between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. There is no reservation fee.

The parks were originally closed by the City Manager Paul Arevalo on July 23 because almost half of the visitors didn’t wear masks and comply with the social distancing rules. Some visitors even destroyed the protective barriers that were set to prevent people from using the playgrounds and basketball courts.

In order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, visitors should follow the safety guidelines including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing between groups that are not from the same household.

Group activities, including fitness classes, yoga instruction, dog training and personal training sessions, are not permitted in any city park and neighborhood parks. Facilities such as water fountains, bathrooms, playgrounds and exercise equipment will remain closed.

Visitors can make an online reservation by entering the West Hollywood Recreation Park and Facility Reservation system at https://apm.activecommunities.com/weho. For all other City of West Hollywood Recreation programs, please visit https://www.weho.org/community/recreation-services.