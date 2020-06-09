WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, June 8, the city of West Hollywood announced that it will resume the enforcement of previously suspended parking regulations on Monday, June 15. Enforcement of these regulations was previously suspended due to the coronavirus.

Active enforcement will include residential permit parking, street sweeping enforcement, rush-hour parking regulation enforcement (7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), moving encroachments and expired meters.

In order to accommodate the vast amount of people working at home, residents with parking permits will be allowed to park at nearby parking meters during street sweeping. For such occasions, parking will be allowed 30 minutes before and after street sweeping has taken place. This will be effective until Monday, August 31.

Enforcement of these specific parking regulations will only involve warnings for a two week period, until Sunday, June 28. After that, violations will be enforced with citations. Other violations such as blocking driveways or fire hydrants will be enforced without warning and with citations.

More information on parking regulations in the city of West Hollywood can be found at www.weho.org/parking.

Resumption of the enforcement of parking regulations comes after the city eased restrictions on businesses on May 29, allowing hair salons, barbershops, and in-person restaurant dining to open following safety guidelines.