WEST HOLLYWOOD—On October 26, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station honored seven deputies for outstanding proactive policing. Captain Fanny Lapkin, the station’s commanding officer, presented them with the Hook of the Month award. In law enforcement, “hook” is slang for arresting someone.

The honored deputies included Deputy Brian Ceballos, Deputy Rina Salguero, Deputy Ray Rivera, Deputy Nicole Duran, Deputy Pat Baisa, Deputy Gerardo Garcia, and Deputy Luis Berrios. Each deputy engaged in proactive policing and responded to criminal activity before the station received a call reporting it. The award also recognizes their awareness and initiative, which led to exemplary arrests. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station congratulates each deputy and thanks them for their commitment to keeping the city safe.