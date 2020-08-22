WEST HOLLYWOOD—An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died at his home in Santa Clarita on Friday, August 21, according to the authorities.

The deputy was identified as Soo H. Kim who was assigned to the West Hollywood Station. The cause of his death was unclear and more investigation will be conducted.

Soo had served the community since 2012 after he graduated from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy. He worked in different positions including custody at the Pitchess Detention Center East Facility, Central Regional Detention Center, Pitchess Detention Center South Facility, Court Services at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center Courthouse, Van Nuys Courthouse and patrol at West Hollywood Station.

“Deputy Kim was well liked and respected by many. He was known for his professionalism, warmhearted personality, and easy-going attitude. He always took pride in being a deputy sheriff, no matter what situation he was involved in without hesitation,” said the Sheriff’s Department in a statement.

Kim is survived by his wife and their twin girls.