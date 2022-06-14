WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood is welcoming William (Bill) Moulder as Captain of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Captain Moulder started his appointment as Captain in late May 2022, following the promotion of former Captain Edward C. Ramirez, who was promoted to Commander within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department earlier this year.

“I want to congratulate Bill Moulder on his appointment to lead the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station as its new Captain,” said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister. “For nearly four years, he has served our community skillfully as the Station Lieutenant and his promotion to Captain is great news. Public safety is our single-most important concern in West Hollywood and Captain Moulder is a law enforcement veteran who is highly respected by our community. He knows West Hollywood and its unique challenges, and I look forward to continuing our work with him in his new leadership role at the Station.”

Captain Moulder has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, having joined the ranks of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 1991. After the Sheriff’s Academy, he worked at Court Services and in the Custody Division at North County Correctional Facility (NCCF). He worked at Palmdale, Lancaster, and West Hollywood Sheriff’s Stations at a Patrol Deputy. He was a Field Training Officer and Detective at West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

He worked the Sheriff’s Legislative Unit where he ran legislation in Sacramento, and at Medical Services Bureau, Risk Management Bureau, and Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station all through several ranks. He was the project manager for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s implementation of Assembly Bill 953, the Racial and Identity Profiling Act. His Team created the Sheriff’s Automated Contact Reporting (SACR) system. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication from the University of Southern California.

West Hollywood contracts with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement. The LASD West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station is located at 780 N. San Vicente Boulevard. For more details about the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station call (310) 855-8850 or visit www.wehosheriff.com.

For more details call West Hollywood’s Public Safety Department at (323) 848-6414 or contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station Captain William (Bill) Moulder at (310) 855-8850 or wcmoulde@lasd.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.