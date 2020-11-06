WEST HOLLYWOOD— The city of West Hollywood announced on Thursday, November 5, that they will be holding their annual Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place online at the city’s WeHoTV YouTube channel. The city will honor veterans and active members of the Armed Forces during the virtual ceremony.

This year’s ceremony will feature the theme, “Opportunity.” Features of the event include the Pledge of Allegiance, the national anthem, a bugler playing Taps, a moment of silence, and The Star-Spangled Banner. Members of the community are invited to join and honor local veterans. United States Navy Lieutenant Shawn Horvath will speak at the event and representatives from local veterans organizations will also attend.

The Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial, located on the corner of Holloway Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard will be decorated with American Flags and wreaths. The city welcomes anyone to visit the memorial and pay their respects.

The veterans memorial is named after Salvatore Joseph “Sal” Guarriello who served as an army combat vet in the second World War. He was elected to West Hollywood’s City Council in 1990 and initiated the city’s Veterans Memorial Task Force in 1998 to create the Veterans Memorial. The memorial honors veterans who have served the United States since the revolution of 1776.