WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, April 8, the city of West Hollywood will host a virtual Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day event, “Life During the Holocaust” from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Yom HaShoah is an opportunity to remember victims of the Holocaust and to focus on preventing genocides and other human atrocities from ever happening again,” the city of West Hollywood said in an official announcement.

Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration will be presented virtually on Zoom. The commemoration will feature a discussion and presentation by Harriet Bennish, who will be featuring songs that were written in the ghettos of Eastern Europe during World War II.

“During a time when millions of Jews were facing death, music found a way into their lives. They wrote poetry and composed music as they lived, fought, and died in the Jewish Ghettos across Europe,” the city stated.

E-mail trodzinek@weho.org to RSVP in advance. A link to the Zoom meeting will be sent following the request for registration.