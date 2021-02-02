WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, February 1, the city of West Hollywood announced that the Rent Stabilization & Housing Division will be hosting two residential eviction moratorium educational seminars in February, one aimed at landlords, the other aimed at tenants.

These seminars are part of a series of workshops typically held twice per year to educate community members, tenants, managers, and property owners about the City’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Both seminars will take place virtually via Zoom web conference.

These sessions will focus on providing the latest information about the Residential Eviction Moratorium, deferred rent, rental assistance, rent repayments, and the current prohibition on rent increases.

The seminars are free and open to the public. Translation for Spanish or Russian speakers can be made available if a request is received at least 72 hours before the workshop.

The eviction moratorium for tenants will take place on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 7 p.m. Visit the City calendar at https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/23127/15 to access the Zoom link.

The eviction moratorium for landlords will take place on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 7 p.m. Visit the City calendar at https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/23129/15 to access the Zoom link.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Roger Vinalon Jr., at (323) 848-6438 or at rvinalon@weho.org.