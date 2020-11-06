WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, November 5, the City of West Hollywood announced it will be partnering with the city’s Chamber of Commerce to host its annual ‘State of the City’ on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The event will take place virtually from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are being sold for $40.

The event will engage with the community and the city’s business leaders to discuss innovations, economic trends, and new initiatives in West Hollywood. The event will be presented by the West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board and examine the theme “The Big Shift” in response to the coronavirus pandemic. West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair Nick Rimedio and Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath will present welcoming remarks and City Manager Paul Arevalo will present the keynote address. More than 300 local businesses will participate in the virtual event.

The speaker of the event, Andrea Batista Schlesinger from HR&A Advisors will discuss the future of the business community. The city has noted in a statement that, ” The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has presented unique challenges to the City of West Hollywood’s local businesses and workforce. HR&A’s current work with the City’s Vision 2050 strategic planning process establishes a framework that addresses how to best position West Hollywood for a just and resilient recovery that responds to the unique needs of the local economy and addresses underlying inequities; to provide technical support in convening stakeholders to implement strategic initiatives, and to connect to state and federal aid programs where possible to support local action.”

A panel of experts will also discuss ways the community can help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information regarding the event, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at (323) 650-2688.