WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on Monday, June 8 that previously suspended parking regulations will be implemented again. As of Monday, June 15, tickets will be enforced.

According to a press release from the city, the suspensions applied to requirements to park in certain residential areas, bans on parking during rush hour or while street sweeping was ongoing. The city defined rush hour being from 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

As of the designated date of June 15, violations will result in tickets. Parking in spaces reserved for trucks or failure to pay on parking meters will result in tickets as well.

The city states that for the first two weeks, starting Monday, June 15 and ending Sunday, June 28 only warnings will be issued for the above infractions. Beginning Monday, June 29,, all infractions will receive tickets. Drivers will have the normal 21-day period to contest or pay their tickets before the citation “becomes delinquent.”

West Hollywood specified that “safety violations such as blocking driveways or fire hydrants were not suspended and will continue to be enforced.”

On March 16, the city suspended tickets on certain parking regulations because of the pandemic. Among others, the city cited an increase in people working at home as one of the reasons for the suspensions.

Citizens are encouraged to check the city’s website for updates, or call the Parking Violations Bureau at (800) 687-2458.