WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, October 25, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop that led to a drug bust as deputies discovered four bags suspected of containing ketamine in the vehicle. After searching the driver, the deputies found two additional bags suspected of containing ketamine and cash believed to have been used in drug sales. The driver was arrested for suspected possession of ketamine for sale.

Over the past two weeks, deputies in West Hollywood have responded to three incidents in which people overdosed on ketamine. No further information has been released to the public, including the suspect’s name.