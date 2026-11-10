WEST HOLLYWOOD—On November 5, the City of West Hollywood announced that the WEHO Winter Ice Rink will reopen for ice skating on Friday, December 11, and remain open through January 3, 2027. The ice-skating rink will be on the Great Lawn at West Hollywood Park at 647 North San Vicente Boulevard.

General admission for a 90-minute session for children ages 3 to 15 ranges from $15 to $20. For individuals over the age of 16, the cost is $25. Admission includes skate rentals.

Regular skating hours are Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday 4:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday/Fridays 2:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays 12:00 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

The Grand Opening Celebration begins on Friday, December 11, at 4:00 p.m.

The Rainbow District Winter Market runs December 11-13, featuring outdoor shopping with local vendors. Winter Market hours are as follows: Friday, December 11: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 12th 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. WEHO Winter Wonderland Family-friendly activities/Community Entertainment. Christmas Eve/Christmas Day/New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day 2:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. All skating sessions, special events, dates, and times are subject to change.