WEST HOLLYWOOD— The City of West Hollywood announced six new grants for the City’s 2021 Arts Grant Program. This is the twenty-third year of West Hollywood’s Arts Grant Program whose mission is to support artists, artist collectives, and nonprofit arts organizations.

The six grant categories include the Arts Project Grant, Community Arts Grant, One City One Pride Festival Project Grant, Organizational Development Grant, Transgender Arts Initiative Grant, and the WeHo Artist Grant. Each grant has its own specific objectives and requirements.

The Arts Project Grant supports the production, performance, or presentation of art projects in West Hollywood. The total annual budget for this category is $40,000 with a maximum grant award for an individual being $20,000.

The Community Arts Grant supports arts projects developed by educational, social service, or community-based nonprofit organizations where art isn’t the main mission of the organization. The maximum grant award for this category is $2,000 per application.

The One City One Pride Grant supports projects produced by nonprofit organizations, artist collectives, and individual artists, to promote June Pride Month. The maximum grant award is $13,000.

The Organizational Development Grant supports both the organization’s goals to provide arts programming and aid technical assistance to improve the organization’s ability to fundraise, develop audiences, and build its administrative infrastructure. The maximum individual grant is $18,000.

The Transgender Arts Initiative Grant supports artwork created by transgender artists, artist collectives or groups, and non-profit organizations with a history of supporting transgender artists. The maximum grant award is $6,500.

Lastly, the WeHo Artist Grant supports “the capacity for artists to realize work, advance the conditions of creation, and navigate the complexities of both making art and making a career,” according to the City of West Hollywood’s website. The maximum grant award is $5,000.

The City will host a Grant Workshop on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. to help those interested in applying. Registration for the event can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/113825930422.

Grant applications are due by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The application can be found here.