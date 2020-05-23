WESTWOOD— On Monday, May 18, the Westwood Village Farmers’ market was reported to have changed drastically in its appearance of customers and social scene.

According to the Daily Bruin, the market began social distancing guidelines on March 26, and only four of the 32 vendors showed up. In early April, the city of Los Angeles tightened its social distancing rules and their safety rules. There are currently 34 farmers markets that were approved for the COVID-19 Compliance Plan from the Bureau of Streets Services.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the farmer’s market sales have taken a hard hit as the environment of the market has become more strict and people have health concerns. Each Farmer’s market that wants to get approved must be approved by StreetsLA under Mayor Garcetti’s directions, according to the Bureau of Street Services. According to the Daily Bruin, market-goers are no longer allowed to hand-pick produce, and each vendor needs to be taped off with a six foot distance.

Other experiences that one can typically find at farmers’ markets, such as amenities like food sampling, pre-prepared foods to buy, and live music have all been canceled or banned from happening.

The Westwood farmers market is a mid-week market and therefore, local workers depend on its sales. According to the Westwood Village Improvement Association, other markets like Santa Monica’s farmers market, which is open on weekends, attracts more people.

The Westwood Farmers market is also partnered with the Salvation Army’s Westwood Transitional Village, which offers housing for families that are getting out of homelessness, as well as delivery of fresh produce to the families.