Driving during wet conditions is a skill requiring practice on the road. Indeed, it even demands some preparation before sliding behind the wheel. Learn how to maneuver on slick roads as you drive safely during wet weather.

Check Your Tires

According to Bridgestone Americas, Inc., tires with less than 1.6 millimeters of tread depth are prone to slippage on a wet surface. Ideally, replace worn tires before storms arrive. Before every trip, inspect the tires for cracks, nails and other damage, too.

Also, inflate the tires to the manufacturer’s specifications. This pressure contributes to a safer ride and less wear on the rubber. Typically, find the tire pressure values for your car’s model on the inside of the driver’s side door.

Aim for Slow and Steady

Regardless of your driving skills, wet conditions require your full attention. Ideally, remain calm and avoid any abrupt movements. For example, merge and turn corners with a slow-and-steady hand on the steering wheel. Combine these smooth motions with a slower speed than the posted value. Approach intersections slowly, these are common places for accidents and there could be pedestrians who should be given the right-of-way. Always keep your eyes on the road. Turn off the cruise control so that you have complete control over the vehicle’s speed and direction. A slow ride translates to a safe arrival at your destination.

Give Yourself Space

Your car needs extra space to safely stop when wet conditions persist. Remarkably, a car driving at 35 miles per hour can still lose brief contact with the road even on good tires, states the AAA Exchange. It may need to coast across the water for a short period instead of stopping outright, for instance. Ideally, give your vehicle several car lengths of space ahead of it for braking success. If a sudden stop occurs ahead, you have time to slow down and avoid accidents.

Respond Carefully to Hydroplaning and Skidding

Your car might hydroplane or float on the water’s surface at times. Gently remove your foot from the accelerator and allow the vehicle to naturally slow down. Avoid pressing on the brakes until you feel the tires contact the ground. If you skid, follow these same instructions. Simply turn the wheels in your intended direction to stay in your lane. With ample space in front of you, cruising to a slower speed without braking is possible.

Stay Visible

Although wet conditions might persist midday, turn on your vehicle’s lights for visibility purposes. Persistently, wet conditions lead to poor visibility as the water droplets create a fine mist across the roadway. By activating your vehicle’s lights, other drivers can see you as the tires kick up the water. However, don’t activate your high beams. This strong light refracts off the water, which creates a glare for other drivers. Normal headlights and taillights are sufficient during wet conditions.

Maintain Wipers on All Windows

If you haven’t used your windshield wipers for many months, it’s time to inspect and possibly replace them. Because the wipers’ rubber is exposed to the weathering elements, it can easily crack and break down. Without properly maintained wipers, your windshield won’t be cleared of water and fog. In wet conditions, visibility is key to driving safely.

Pay careful attention to the front windshield wiper blades and their functionality. Also, don’t overlook any other wipers, such as on a rear window. They’re installed and designed to keep your view clear during most weather conditions.

With attention to vehicle maintenance and the road’s unique condition, driving during wet weather can be a safe proposition. Create space between you and the other drivers while staying calm during a skidding scenario. In the end, arriving safely at your destination is the ultimate goal.