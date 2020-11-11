UNITED STATES—Not all car accidents are created equal. Accidents can range from a minor fender-bender to a multi-car pileup, with damages that can range from fixing a scratch to the total loss of your vehicle. Injuries can also vary widely. Some people will walk away from a wreck without a scratch, while others will never walk again.

Some types of car accidents are more dangerous and costly than others. The following kinds of accidents are the most likely to leave you seriously injured and struggling financially.

Head-On Collisions

The deadliest and most expensive accident is the head-on collision. These wrecks take the speed of both cars into account at the time of the accident. This means that a head-on collision can be dangerous even if the cars are not traveling at high speeds. For instance, if two cars both traveling at 25 miles per hour collide, the impact is equal to 50 miles per hour. Even though these cars were not traveling above the speed limit, the accident could still result in serious injuries.

Head-on collisions are not the most common type of car accident, although they are the most severe. They make up about 10.1% of all automobile accident fatalities in the United States.

Side Impact Wreck

Automobiles have crumple zones and bumper systems that shield them from damage from collisions. This protection is in the front and back of the car, but not on the sides. If the car accident occurs at an intersection, one of the cars will be hit on the side. However, the car that strikes does so with the bumper. This means the at-fault driver is protected because the bumper will lessen the feeling of impact.

The victim in the accident can sustain severe injuries and may even die from the impact. Around 28.9% of car wrecks in the U.S. are side collisions. This type of car wreck accounts for 20.7% of fatalities from car accidents, which makes side impact wrecks the second deadliest type of car accident.

A Car Hitting an Object Head-On

Even though the head-on collision is the deadliest, a single automobile that crashes into an object is also detrimental. For instance, if a car is traveling at 55 miles per hour and the vehicle hits a freeway pole and stops, the car has to absorb the impact of the collision.

More vehicle manufacturers are implementing side impact safety in cars. Some of these manufacturers are passing safety tests, while other cars are failing at these assessments. When you buy a vehicle, you should look for the IIHS or NHTSA side impact rating. IIHS tests for especially dangerous and high-impact collisions and uses crash dummies to rate a vehicle’s performance and safety.

Rollover Accidents

Cars come with impact protection, but not many vehicles have rollover protection. Automobiles that are top-heavy like trucks, cars, and SUVs are more likely to roll over than smaller cars. Rollover accidents are violent — not even an airbag or seatbelt can prevent severe injury. However, drivers and passengers who don’t wear seatbelts are likely to suffer more life-threatening injuries than those who do.

Rollovers are similar to head-on collisions, and 10.9% of fatal car accidents in the U.S. are rollovers. Many new vehicle models have crush-free systems that prevent these types of accidents. Consider automobiles that are known for this feature when you’re purchasing a new car.

