UNITED STATES—In today’s digital age, there are many ways in which individuals and businesses can gain access to information. Internet technology, in particular, has proven invaluable in terms of providing us with access to a wide range of data that can assist us in many ways. There are lots of ways in which you can lookup information online, and many different tools and resources that you can access in order to do this.

One of the things that can provide you with access to information is a social security number. These numbers are issues to all residents of the country and those who become residents, and each one is unique and never used again. This means that every single SSN has unique information attached to it, and this can provide access to specific data about the owner of the number. Using a social security number lookup tool can, therefore, provide you with access to this unique information.

Gaining Access to a Range of Information

One thing to keep in mind is that the information you can access from an SSN can be limited because it then poses risks such as identity theft. You can get more information such as the name of the person if the owner of the number is deceased, as numbers are never reused or re-issued even when the person passes away.

The good news is that once you use these tools, you can then find provider who can expand on the information you have received from your SSN search, which means that you can find out more detailed information.

Some of the information you can get from conducting one of these searches include:

Year of Issue

One of the details you can find out when you do one of these searches is the year when the social security number was issued. This could be when the person was born if they were born a US resident, or when they received their permanent residency.

Estimated Age

Another thing you can find out when you use one of these SSN reverse search tools is the estimated age of the person associated with the social security number. This can be useful for businesses looking for age verification information.

Name of Deceased Person

If the person who is linked to the social security number of the deceased, you can also get their full name from conducting one of these searches. However, you should bear in mind that you do not get this if the person is not deceased because of the risk of identity theft and fraud.

Location of Issue

One of the additional things you can find out when you run this type of search is the location where the social security number was issued.

While the details you get from these searches can be quite limited because of the sensitivity of a social security number, you can turn to professionals who can then expand on the data. This then makes it easier for you to get more information.