UNITED STATES—Getting the cheapest car insurance California is not always the best idea. You should shop around different providers and look at their prices, but do not settle for the lowest price you see. There are different options for different people. What is important is you get the right coverage for yourself.

You first need to know what the minimum requirement is. That is a requirement to get your vehicle registered. Bear in mind that you will need to show your insurance if you get into an accident or are stopped by a police officer.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

Every state has its laws about minimum car insurance requirements. While there are several types of coverage, California only requires liability.

Liability insurance is financial protection against accidents you caused. It will pay for medical and property damage bills for the people involved, except for you. The point is to protect those around you.

The state of California requires at least the following car insurance:

Bodily Injury Liability Coverage with a minimum coverage of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. Property Damage Liability Coverage with a minimum coverage of $5,000 per accident.

Since the liability coverage only applies to others, it does not protect you and your assets if found guilty of the infraction. That is why most drivers consider other car insurance coverage.

Other Car Insurance Coverage to Consider

Tempting as it may be to purchase only the minimum coverage required by law, you never know when you will need an insurance policy. That is the point. It is a product you want to have when needed but hopes not to use.

You can be a defensive driver. Take it slow and safe to avoid accidents. But you never know what can happen out on the open road. A momentary lapse of judgment can cause a major crash. Do you want to be without any financial aid in case that happens?

It is also worth noting that the minimum coverage stated by California law is often not enough to cover costs. Medical bills in an accident can easily exceed $15,000. Car repair costs can double the minimum coverage.

Simply speaking, you do not want to be caught unprepared in a difficult situation. You can decide to increase your liability coverage and get others like:

Collision Insurance – covers costs on physical damage to your car regardless of who is at fault. It can pay up to the value of your vehicle. Medical Coverage – covers any medical bill not paid by other insurance policies. Uninsured or Underinsured Coverage – when you get into an accident and the driver who caused it does not have the coverage for your bills. Comprehensive Car Insurance – an optional coverage for damages caused by flooding, fire, vandalism, animal damage, and others.

The question now is, what do you need? The answer is: as much as you can afford. It does not make sense to get any policy beyond your ability to pay. Consider what you can and are willing to pay, and note that as your budget for car insurance.

Car Insurance Tips

When buying a new car, you can budget the insurance you need together with the price or loan. Here are some tips on how to get the best deal on your insurance.

Choosing a Car Model

Vehicle models are not made the same. Some are considerably better than others, even at the same price point. If you want to get the best deal with your insurance, you need to research cars that are cheaper to insure.

Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, and Jeep Compass Latitude are examples of reliable cars. They do not break easily, and repairs are relatively less expensive. They also have better statistics on safety.

Those are factors that car insurance companies look at. The better the car, the better the premium,

Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Again, do not be tempted to get the first quote you get. While it can be tempting to get it from the dealer, it may not be the best price for what you are getting. Make the effort to look around and compare different offers.

Be sure to compare the same coverage levels to have a direct comparison.

Get a Good Driver Discount

Companies reward those who stay out of trouble. If you have a good driving record, you can get a lower premium on your insurance. That means no speeding tickets or past accidents.

You can also apply for defensive driving classes. Doing that highlights an effort to be safe on the road. And safety on the open road is always appreciated by insurance providers.

Conclusion

You do not have to pay an arm and a leg to get adequate car insurance. You can legally drive with the minimum requirement. But if you want to play it safe, research the available coverages for you and compute what you can afford. That way, you have peace of mind when driving. And that is priceless.