Oakland’s fire code gives you two tree numbers to remember: 6 feet and 10 feet. Limbs must be cleared to at least 6 feet above the ground, and no limb may stay within 10 feet of a structure or chimney. Those figures come from the City of Oakland’s defensible space and vegetation inspection standards, and they apply to every parcel in the Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Area, also called the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.

What does the 30 and 100 foot rule mean for a lot in Montclair or the Hills?

Defensible space is measured outward from the house, deck or other structure, or to the property line if that is closer. The City of Oakland describes zones in this way:

Zone 1, from 5 to 30 feet: clear dead plants, weeds, leaves and pine needles from the yard, roof and gutters

Zone 2, from 30 to 100 feet: keep grass to 4 inches or less and clear dead vegetation

Trees are allowed in both zones. The rule asks for spacing between trees and shrubs, and for limbs that do not reach the ground or the roof. Steeper slopes can trigger stricter Zone 2 measures, which is common on Hills lots.

Gutters and roofs count too. The city asks owners to check them for debris after wind or storms and during peak leaf drop. Oak and eucalyptus leaves, bark strips and pine needles pile up fast, and dry debris on a roof is easy fuel for embers.

Where does Zone 0 stand?

The city says draft Zone 0 rules, covering the first 5 feet around the home, were released in late April 2026 and are not final. Until then, Zone 1 requirements apply in that area. Check the city page before you plan any work near the foundation.

Which trees need work first?

Start with anything that touches or hangs over the roof. Oakland’s standards call for pruning limbs back at least 10 feet from any structure, including chimneys and rooftop exhaust pipes, even unused ones. You only need to cut branches that overhang, touch or dangle over the structure, or that are dead. The whole tree does not have to come out.

Trimming near a roof is not a casual job. For tree trimming and removal in Oakland, the Oakland arborists at Treemasters have ISA Certified Arborists on staff and serve both residential and commercial properties. Ask the arborist whether a city permit applies to your specific tree before any cutting starts.

Next, look at the driveway and the road. The fire code asks for 10 feet of horizontal clearance and 13.5 feet of vertical clearance along roads, driveways and fire trails. A fire engine needs that space, and so does a moving truck.

Why did the 1991 fire change how Oakland treats trees?

The October 1991 Oakland and Berkeley Hills fire killed 25 people and destroyed nearly 2,449 single-family homes and 437 apartment and condominium units, according to the National Fire Protection Association report. The same report found that eucalyptus was the most prevalent tall vegetation in the burn area. It is estimated to have released over 70 percent of the energy from burning vegetation.

The report explains why. Eucalyptus has dry, shaggy bark and low limbs that work as ladder fuels, meaning they carry fire from the ground up into the canopy. Its long, light leaves also carry embers ahead of the flames. Monterey pine, grown in thick stands, can sustain crown fires.

Can you do this work yourself?

Low limbs from the ground, yes. Anything near power lines, over the roof or higher than a ladder can safely reach is a job for a crew. Limbs fall in unpredictable ways, and a cut that looks simple can swing a heavy branch into a gutter or a neighbor’s fence.

Pruning cuts also matter. Cut back to a branch collar, the slightly swollen ring where a branch meets its parent limb, rather than leaving a stub. Flush cuts and stubs heal poorly and invite decay.

What should you ask before the crew arrives?

A clear scope prevents surprises. Before the work starts, confirm these points:

Which limbs come off, and how far back they will be cut

Whether the crew will limb up trees to 6 feet or remove them

How wood and brush will be hauled away

Who carries liability insurance for the job

Treemasters lists wood chip services among its offerings, so ask where the chips will go. Do not leave a pile against the house. Fresh chips and cut brush stacked near the structure add to the fuel you just paid to reduce.

Walk your lot once a year with the 6 foot and 10 foot numbers in mind. Mark the limbs that fail, and have them cut before fire season.