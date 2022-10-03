UNITED STATES—Knowing you have a package on its way can be very exciting. You probably did at least some shopping online. Or perhaps you’ve received a delightful gift from a special someone. Perhaps all you need to get started is your official paperwork for school or work.

FedEx is, regardless, one of the most popular shipping companies in the world for several reasons. To begin with, they were instrumental in ushering in the age of next-day delivery. Many people today may forget that FedEx was initially known as the “when it absolutely, positively must be there overnight” company, which they used to build into the absolute behemoth it is today.

But on top of that, FedEx has developed a reputation for providing outstanding services at competitive prices and unmatched dependability. They have been in business for decades and have continued to hone and enhance their logistical architecture to the point where they may be the most reliable delivery service on the planet. Even though our tracking data indicates that our FedEx packages will arrive today or tomorrow, we all experience a small amount of trepidation when trying to predict when they will do so.

What time does FedEx deliver?

What time are FedEx Delivery hours? FedEx Ground typically makes deliveries Monday through Friday before the close of business. In contrast, FedEx Ground’s FedEx Home Delivery service offers package delivery until 8 pm.

FedEx Home Delivery typically does not guarantee delivery by a particular time. Nonetheless, packages scheduled for Evening Home Delivery will be delivered between 5 and 8 pm.

Using FedEx’s Date Certain Home Delivery service, you can count on receiving your package on a predetermined day. The hours of operation for receiving your order are 9 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday. Schedule a delivery time between 9 am and 8 pm with FedEx’s convenient Appointment Home Delivery service.

FedEx provides overnight shipping options at three different service levels, each with a different guaranteed delivery time. In most areas, First Overnight can have packages, thereby 9:30 am. Deliveries made via Priority Overnight are guaranteed to arrive no later than 10:30 am. In most areas, packages sent via Standard Overnight will arrive at their final destination no later than 3 pm. Please note that these delivery windows apply only during the week. If you send something via Standard Overnight on a Friday, it will arrive on Monday at 3 pm.

How Late Does FedEx Deliver?

During the weekdays, there are typically not many FedEx trucks delivering packages after 8 pm Monday through Saturday. Federal Express ensures that their customers receive their packages by delivering packages between 7 am and 8 pm local time, with a few exceptions.

Suppose you have paid for guaranteed delivery services for a particular day. In that case, FedEx will go above and beyond to ensure your package arrives when it is supposed to (usually on the second day or overnight services). They will do this, even if it means delivering your package after regular business hours (generally after 8 pm local time).

Around the busy holiday season, FedEx works much later into the evening (and occasionally on Sunday). Given FedEx’s volume in the run-up to Christmas, nobody should be shocked by this. Just before Thanksgiving, shoppers start to go crazy, and the rush lasts until Christmas (sometimes for a couple of days afterward). FedEx will always put in double the effort—along with organizations like UPS, DHL, and USPS—to ensure that Christmas gifts arrive as early as possible before the big day.

In late November and early December, it’s not unusual to see FedEx drivers on the road well past 8 o’clock. Nevertheless, it’s not uncommon to see them out past 9 pm or even later, primarily as December progresses and Christmas draws closer. As we mentioned, your packages typically arrive at your door between 7 am and 8 pm Monday through Saturday. Additionally, Sunday delivery is available in some areas, and certain special services promise delivery every day of the week. However, to determine when your package will likely arrive, you’ll need to look at the specifics of those choices.