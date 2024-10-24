HOLLYWOOD—This might be a loaded question, but here we go. What is the scariest horror movie of all time? I know there are plenty of classics that people have, but we truly have to dig a bit deep on this because there are different realms of horror. You have supernatural, you have ghosts, you have haunted houses, you have sci-fi, you have slasher, and the list continues.

This all boils down to cinema that unnerves. That no matter how many times you watch, there is an unnerving feeling to the movie that you’re watching. Is this a movie you watch with the lights out. Are you okay watching, home alone? Do you get nervous if you hear a weird sound? Do you go investigate that sound? What is the movie that haunted you as a child? Did you have legit nightmares? Was it something that stuck with you years after watching it?

I’ll just point this out to you. The scariest horror movie of all time predates the time I was born. It predated the bloodbath of the 1980s that just killed the genre for me. With that said, we have to talk about some of the iconic ones. The 1980 film “Friday the 13th” was a unique take of slasher cinema. It was a bloodbath and the big reveal was fun. Why? You never imagined that Mrs. Voorhees was the killer. How often to you see a female serial killer, however, it was not a movie that gives you sleepless nights, just some gnarly kills.

One of the most original, imaginative horror flicks for me has to be “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” the one helmed by Wes Craven in 1984. This is beyond genius and nothing ever seen. A boogeyman who stalks you in your dreams. Why hadn’t anyone thought of such a great idea in years. Freddy Kreuger, the guy with the razor-claws is still something that haunts children. Countless sequels changed the initial scare of the villain into something more humorous though.

The 1996 film “Scream” is ingenious. I mean a movie that points the finger at horror and turns the so called rules of the genre. It did something that no other flicks in the franchise that did what the original did, it was scary, yet had moments of humor in a way that just worked. That opening scene involving Drew Barrymore is beyond scary and iconic because it was nothing seen like that in cinema. Ghostface has become an icon with horror not just in the past, but of the present and with a new film on the horizon it is apparent the movie still has plenty of legs.

The 1973 film “The Exorcist” is one I hear about time and time again, but when I first saw that movie, I didn’t understand all the hype. The movie is unnerving, it’s something original, but it didn’t blow my socks off. It is still iconic, however, it didn’t leave me with sleepless nights in any fashion. Yes, a child being possessed by the Devil is iconic in more ways than one can imagine. The twisting head, the crawling backwards down the stairs, the vomiting the list can go on. Classic indeed, but didn’t scare me to the core.

One flick that did scare me because of the ‘tales’ I heard growing up was the 1974 flick “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” directed by Tobe Hooper. People chatted all the time about it being based on a true story, which it echoes to some degree, but all is not true. It is based on Ed Gein, who used to collect the skin of his victims and dig up bodies, but he never utilized a chainsaw to murder. Making that movie slightly scary is the realism that is captured on film thanks to Hooper. It appears and feels like it’s really happening, even though it’s not, Leatherface indeed has a face that can haunt, but if you watch the movie you start to realize it is sillier than anything.

This movie would have been my top pick, but I was spoiled by the big reveal or twist before I saw the movie. I’m referring to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 classic, “Psycho” that chronicles that tale of Norman Bates, a man who runs the Bates Motel and has a crazy ‘mother.’ That iconic shower scene involving Janet Leigh ushered in a rule in horror that if you subvert the expectations you can throw the audience in disarray, and damn did that movie do that by killing its star in the midst of the second act.

The big kicker is the reveal that Norman Bates’ ‘mother’ doesn’t exist its all a figment of his mental state. Yes, Norman dressed and acted like his mother, so learning that twist at the end wowed audiences. I wish I wouldn’t have known that twist before seeing the movie because the reveal is not as gut-punching if I hadn’t known.

So that brings me to the movie that I feel is the scariest horror film of all time, the 1978 classic, “John Carpenter’s Halloween.” Why? He does something that I feel horror no longer does: suspense. From the opening where we learn a kid murders his sister, to the iconic TITLE credits with music that sends chills down the spine, the iconic villain Michael Myers, whose mask is based on a William Shatner mask that was spray painted white. No other movie in the franchise captures the iconic mask better than the original. It was near perfection.

You have so many jump scares that even till this day you can be scared watching it. You have a great protagonist in Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), the kills are minimal at best, and that is why the chills work so effectively. The violence is so tame, yes, there is a sex scene and a bit of nudity, but it’s not gratuitous like the films of the 80s. The movie has a fun climax and that ending, oh, that ending is just chef’s kiss. I also have to point out the dialogue that is just sharp and witty, I loved the character Dr. Loomis portrayed by Donald Pleasance. “I spend eight years trying to reach him and then another seven trying to keep him locked up because I knew what was behind that boy’s eyes was evil,” Loomis utters to Sheriff Brackett.

In addition, Carpenter does something a bit more effective than the 1974 film “Black Christmas” by utilizing the camera to showcase the point of view of the movie at multiple times from the perspective of the killer. Notably, the opening scene, which is just unnerving, especially when the spectator discovers the culprit is a little boy. It is my go to movie every “Halloween” if I actually want to be scared, but entertained at the same time with a story and narrative that I know better than what most people can imagine.