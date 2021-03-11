UNITED STATES—The marijuana industry is on the path of becoming one of the biggest industries in the world, and is expected to be worth about $70 billion within the next 5 years. This comes as no surprise since the industry is continually innovating and pushing the boundaries of technology, resulting in not only many methods of consumption, but also how the herb is used.

These innovations have led to a lot of progress in treating many medical conditions, and have provided relief to people around the world. In addition to this, the legalization of marijuana is slowly removing the stigma that has long been associated with the plant.

For those who are following the trends of the industry, here are a few of the most popular marijuana products in 2021.

Vaporizers

One of the most popular products in the marijuana industry at the moment is dry herb vaporizers, and with such a wide range available, such as on-demand vaporizers, desktop vaporizers and session vaporizers, it isn’t hard to understand why. More than this, dry herb vaporizers are now easily accessible from many online stores, such as magicvaporizers.co.uk, with new models being released each month, like the DynaVap. Dry herb vaporizers looks almost identical to a normal vaporizer, but uses unique methods to heat marijuana until it becomes vapor.

There are many reasons why dry herb vaporizers have become popular: they are easy to use, they are small and can be carried everywhere, and they are also discreet since the vapor doesn’t cling to surfaces, meaning it can be used anywhere.

The other reason they have become so popular is because they are much healthier than traditional methods of consuming marijuana. This is because they are heated below the temperature of combustion, so no harmful toxins or carcinogens are created.

Skincare

One of the things that makes the marijuana plant so versatile is that it contains over 100 identifiable cannabinoids, and some are not psychoactive, such as CBD. CBD is cannabidiol, one of the 100 cannabinoids in the marijuana plant which doesn’t have any psychoactive properties, and is being used primarily in the medicinal marijuana industry to treat a range of conditions.

One use that has been found for CBD is in skincare products, and is becoming increasingly popular due to two factors.

The first is that the marijuana industry failed to find a way to market to a larger audience since there is still some stigma related to the product, but since CBD isn’t psychoactive, and is really good for the skin, it is now being marketed towards almost anyone with skin problems. The second factor is that since it doesn’t contain psychoactive properties, it is able to be sold in supermarkets around the world.

Food and beverages

Other products that are becoming increasingly popular are CBD and marijuana infused food and beverages, otherwise known as edibles. These edibles have been around for a really long time and have gone by many names, such as space cookies, magic brownies or just brownies, since that is what they have been traditionally infused with.

One of the reasons why edibles have become so popular is because it takes the form of a snack, such as a chocolate, gummy, cookie, candy, or any food that whoever is making it decides it to be. Since snacks have already been popular, it is something that people are familiar with.

The second reason is that not everyone wants to vape or smoke marijuana to feel the effects, and edibles give people the opportunity to do just that. It is primarily used by the medicinal marijuana industry since the effects are felt for a longer duration, but it does take a while for those effects to be felt.

Dog treats

This might come as a surprise, but companies are now in the process of manufacturing marijuana and CBD infused dog treats and food. This has proved to be quite a challenge though since federal research still needs to be approved, but there are many cities that are calling for policies and bills that would allow for vets to prescribe it.

This movement comes from the many success stories that owners have shared, who have used CBD to help treat their pets who suffer from various conditions. It is not really advised yet since there is no credible research that has been conducted, but there is also no evidence to show that it would be incredibly harmful, if small doses are used.