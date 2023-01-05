UNITED STATES—Visiting a casino is one of the most popular pastimes across the globe, providing hours of entertainment for those experienced and new alike. Whether it be a strategic game of poker, blackjack or a game of chance like slots, there’s something for everyone to play, no matter the skill level or interests.

Today, visiting a casino provides a whole evening of entertainment in which venues often also have a bar, restaurant and many other entertainment features. For those that don’t feel like venturing out there’s also the option to play poker online, as well as many other games that can now be accessed across the world through the internet.

Of course, for those times you do feel like venturing out, visiting the casino can be a great occasion to dress up and really go to town on your evening out. Below, we’ll take a look at what you can wear to a casino.

Casino dress codes

When it comes to casino dress codes, every casino can be different and some are stricter about what to wear than in others. In general, smart casual is ok to many casinos, especially in the day. However, if you’re going to a more upscale casino or are visiting in the evening then a suit is more likely expected as the norm.

Some general rules of thumb to abide by include:

Don’t wear flip flops

Avoid wearing sneakers

Don’t wear dirty clothes

Don’t wear casual in the evening (even at a resort setting)

Check the dress code online before going there

The more expensive or exclusive a casino, the nicer you should dress

Wearing black tie

(Man wearing black tie)

Black tie is one of the most formal and one of the most frequent dress codes to be used in a casino. Black tie dress codes usually begin at 6pm in the evening, as well as being used for VIP lounges and special events.

For men, black tie usually consists of the following:

A dinner jacket (This is a waist length jacket without tails). The matching trousers are usually expected too.

A white button down, collared shirt

A tie or bow tie

Black formal shoes and black socks

A waistcoat, although this is optional and isn’t always expected

Floor length gowns, but a cocktail dress can sometimes be accepted too.

A well-cut pant suit is also an option if you prefer not to wear a dress

Evening shoes with a heel

More classic silhouettes

Dark and classy colours

When it comes to accessories, choose a few elegant pieces such as pearl earrings and a small pendant necklace. It’s best to keep a less is more mindset when it comes to accessories.

Wearing white tie

Black tie is a common dress code but what is white code you ask? White tie is even more formal than black tie and can also be known as ‘full evening dress’. Think James Bond attire when trying to achieve this look and you’ll do just fine.

Often, a white tie dress code is only required for special occasions, such as a high-dollar charity benefit.

For men, white tie usually consists of the following:

Fitted black dress coat with tails and trousers with a satin stripe

A white tux shirt with a bib front

Wing Collars

Shirt studs and cufflinks

White vest and white bow tie

Smart black leather shoes

For women, white tie usually consists of the following:

A Floor-length gown or a ball gowns

Elegant jewellery, again less is more here

Small purses, like a clutch bag

White gloves are also optional

Casual Wear

Of course, not all casinos require a fancy dress code and many allow a casual dress code. Many casinos are based on resorts in hot climates, meaning it wouldn’t be comfortable to wear a formal attire and shorts and a more casual linen shirt are much more appropriate. Such casinos are often located in the likes of Nevada where casinos are also attached to a hotel and a casual dress code is also more appropriate.

How to prepare for your first casino visit

(Las Vegas hotels)

Your first casino visit can be exciting and nerve wracking at the same time as you’re not sure what to expect and can feel pressured to perform as many people in the casino will already be experienced. However, it’s important to remember that everyone was learning the ropes at one time and the most important thing is to have fun and soak up the experience.

Overall, casinos vary vastly when it comes to dress codes. If in doubt, many casinos have a website that details their dress code. It’s always best to err on the side of caution, however you don’t want to show up overdressed too. Most importantly, enjoy the experience, observe the climate and check the dress code before you go.