After a serious car accident, the first priority is getting people to safety and obtaining medical attention. Once the immediate danger has passed, though, details can become difficult to remember. Vehicles get moved. Road conditions change. Witnesses leave. Even small details about what happened can become harder to recall a few weeks later.

If you were hurt, a Salt Lake City car accident lawyer can help you understand which records may matter to a potential claim. Good documentation can help establish what happened, show the extent of your injuries, and support the losses you are seeking to recover. The law also recognizes a broad range of information within an accident investigation, including photographs, witness statements, video footage, diagrams, and medical records.

Start With the Accident Scene

If you can safely do so, take photographs of the scene before vehicles or other objects are moved. Capture the vehicles from several angles. Photograph damaged bumpers, broken lights, deployed airbags, shattered glass, skid marks, debris, traffic signals, lane markings, road signs, and anything else that may help explain how the collision occurred.

Do not worry about making every photograph perfect. A series of clear images can preserve details that may otherwise disappear. Weather and road conditions can matter too. If rain, snow, poor visibility, construction, potholes, or another condition played a role, photograph it if doing so is safe.

Get Information From Other People

Collect the names and contact information of the other drivers involved. Write down their insurance information, vehicle details, and license plate numbers. If witnesses stopped at the scene, ask for their names and contact information as well. A witness who saw the crash may remember something that the drivers did not.

Drivers involved in qualifying accidents must exchange identifying and insurance information. The law also requires certain accidents to be reported to law enforcement. If police respond, provide accurate information without guessing about details you cannot recall.

Document Your Injuries

Some injuries are obvious at the scene. Others become noticeable later. Seek medical attention when appropriate and keep records of every appointment related to the accident. Save discharge papers, medical bills, prescriptions, treatment instructions, imaging results, and other records you receive.

You can also keep a personal record of how the injury affects your daily life. Maybe your back hurts when you sit for long periods. Perhaps you cannot lift your child, drive comfortably, sleep through the night, or perform certain tasks at work. Those details may be difficult to remember months later. Writing them down while they are fresh can give you a clearer record of what changed after the accident.

Save Repair Estimates and Other Expenses

Keep every receipt connected to the accident. That can include vehicle repair estimates, towing charges, storage fees, rental car expenses, medical costs, prescription receipts, and other accident-related payments.

Create one folder, whether physical or digital, for these documents. Naming files by date can make them easier to locate later. This may seem like a small administrative task after a traumatic event. It can save considerable time once several bills and documents begin arriving.

Preserve Photos, Videos, and Digital Evidence

Do not delete photographs or videos taken around the time of the crash. Keep the original files when possible. Dashcam footage can be particularly useful. This is especially true if it captured the collision or events immediately before it. Nearby businesses, homes, traffic cameras, or other vehicles may also have recorded relevant footage.

Video does not remain available forever. Some systems automatically overwrite older recordings. If you know that a camera may have captured the crash, make a note of its location and act promptly to preserve the information.

Keep Your Insurance Communications

Save emails, letters, claim numbers, estimates, and other communications from your insurance company or another insurer involved in the claim.

After a serious accident, conversations can become difficult to track. Keeping written records gives you a reference point. You can also keep a simple log of telephone calls. Record the date, the person you spoke with, and the general subject of the conversation. Avoid altering or embellishing your account of what happened.

Build a Complete Record

A serious car accident can produce a surprising amount of paperwork. The best time to organize it is before the documents pile up.

Keep the accident report, photographs, witness information, medical records, bills, and employment records. Do not get rid of repair documents, insurance correspondence, and other relevant material. A clear record can make it easier to explain what happened and how the accident affected your life.

You may never need every photograph or receipt you save. That is fine. After a serious crash, having too much reliable information is generally easier to deal with than trying to reconstruct events long after important details have disappeared.