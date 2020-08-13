UNITED STATES—The world of cabaret club online casino is incredibly diverse and is constantly growing. Every month there are lots of brand-new slots released, with many more in development. Slots these days can be incredibly advanced, with all sorts of complex gaming features and high-quality graphics and video animations. In 2020, casino game providers are releasing lots of brand-new slots. Here’s a look at some of the many new slots we think are going to be remembered as the biggest ones of 2020.

Cat Wilde and the Doom of Dead

Play’n Go’s Rich Wilde series of slots is very popular indeed. These slots are themed to Rich Wilde, an intrepid explorer who visits far-off places in the hopes of uncovering lost treasures. Cat Wilde and the Doom of Dead is the newest in the series and stars the explorer’s daughter Cat. This very highly volatile slot is one of many themed to ancient Egypt – some of the many other Egypt-themed slots include the original Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Queen of the Nile 2, Golden Glyph and Legacy of Ra Megaways, to name just a few. Cat Wilde and the Doom of Dead has 10 paylines and its special features, including expanding wilds and a free spins round where one standard symbol is chosen to expand whenever it lands on the reels.

Gold Volcano

This is another new online slot by Play’n Go for 2020. It’s played on an extra-large 3-4-5-6-6-5-4-3 grid and uses Cluster Pays – form a cluster of four or more matching symbols, and you will win. All winning symbols then vanish and a Cascade happens, with symbols filling the empty gaps left behind; this gives you an extra chance to win. If you get six Cascades in a row, you will earn five free spins, which are played on a huge 8×8 grid. There are several special features that can trigger random non-winning spins, including one that adds an extra row of symbols and another that adds three to five wilds in random locations.

Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah

Developed by Triple Edge Studios and released by Microgaming, Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah is the fourth instalment in the hugely successful Mega Moolah series. In case you’ve never heard of it, Mega Moolah is the world’s highest-paying progressive jackpot slot. There are, in fact, four progressive jackpots you can win when playing any Mega Moolah game, and the largest one, the Mega Jackpot, starts off at a cool £1 million. Win this, and you’re a millionaire, though to win it you’ve got to be incredibly lucky as the chances of winning are ridiculously slim. Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah is themed to Alice in Wonderland. It offers 243 ways to win, free spins round and a Rolling Reels feature that lets you earn consecutive wins from a single spin, with bigger multipliers applied the more consecutive wins you earn.

Ted Megaways

The original Ted slot was released by Blueprint Gaming back in 2017. It’s a branded slot based on the hit adult comedy movie about a crude and vulgar teddy bear that comes to life and prevents his owner and his girlfriend from taking their relationship to the next level. Ted Megaways is an enhanced version of the original slot and comes with the Megaways feature developed by Big Time Gaming. The slot is played on six reels and thanks to Megaways, each reel can have up to seven symbols on it. If all six reels have seven symbols on them, this gives the slot a huge 117,640 ways you can win. The Cascade feature lets you win a potentially unlimited number of times from one spin, and during the free spins round, an Unlimited Win Multiplier is applied to your Cascade wins.

Playboy Fortunes

This is the latest online slot in the popular and successful Playboy series. Themed to the leading men’s entertainment and lifestyle brand, Playboy Fortunes features all the familiar elements associated with the brand. The gold bunny logo makes its appearance on various symbols, and there are three symbols featuring Playboy Bunnies, female models wearing the brand’s well-known bunny ears. In terms of special features, the slot has a wild, a scatter that pays out for three or more anywhere on the reels and a free spins round. Land three free spins symbols, and you’ll get to spin a wheel to determine how many free spins and what multiplier you get. If you’re lucky enough, you could end up winning 30 free spins with all wins trebled!

Mystery Express

Hop aboard the Mystery Express for the ride of your life. This superbly themed slot from IGT is very impressive indeed not only because of its incredibly rich graphics and video animations but also because of its compelling gameplay features. The idea behind this slot is that you’re boarding a train in the Victorian era that’s travelling around Europe visiting major cities. Earn XP as you play by completing various in-game tasks and the more XP you earn, the higher your level will be, and the more city backgrounds and bonuses you’ll unlock. Trigger the Bon Voyage bonus round, and you’ll get to play a special mini-game where you travel around a digital board game that offers several chances to earn some extra prizes.

Aztec Gems Deluxe

Created by Pragmatic Play, Aztec Gems Deluxe is set deep in a jungle and has an Aztec theme. It uses a 3×3 grid and has nine paylines that you can win on. The main feature is Money Respin. This triggers whenever four or more scatter symbols land on the same spin. Each one of these symbols comes with a cash prize. During the Money Respin feature, you start off with three respins, and the reels contain only scatters and blank positions. Each time you spin if a new scatter lands your respins reset to three. Once you’ve used up all your respins, you win the prizes displayed on the scatters. If you fill all nine positions with scatters, you get to spin a wheel to earn an additional prize or a multiplier for your winnings.