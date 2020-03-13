UNITED STATES—We live in an era of quick access to award winning content. The question is: what streaming services should I subscribe to? After all, there are so many!

What is the VPN Situation?

Traditionally, available content through a streaming service is limited to the marketplace where the customer lives.

However, nowadays consumers have the ability to access content through a VPN. VPNs protect data and allow consumers to access content beyond their particular country. They are a must for all savvy viewers. Click here to get USA VPN— the ideal product of this kind.

Who Will Be Watching?

Certain streaming services cater to particular demographics.

For example, households with children in them should consider a subscription to Disney +. This newest streaming option has movies and television shows– both new and nostalgic. There’s nothing better than cuddling up with your four year old to the timeless story of Robin Hood, as arrows fly and maids are rescued, or Frozen, where princesses work together with one another to save the world.

Adults may find that a subscription to Amazon Prime is essential. Their latest series Hunters features Al Pacino in a race to stop escaped Nazis embedded in American communities.

Retirees and trivia fans may be happy to find a large variety of episodes of the hit game show Jeopardy! on Hulu.

As you can see, there is something for everyone online, depending on who wants to watch.

What is the Price Range?

When it comes to the type of content available on a streaming service, there’s plenty to choose from– regardless of the household budget.

For example, Netflix can be accessed for as little as $8.99 per month, whereas sports lovers can access ESPN + for $5.00 per month. Amazon even offers content on an ad hoc basis, for those viewers who want to rent or purchase a movie for that special date night.

If you are looking to recreate the cable experience, Fubu TV is expensive for a streaming service at $44.99 per month, but cheap for a cable service.

Every household should consider their entertainment budget before making a streaming selection. The great thing about the digital marketplace today is that customers can select multiple streaming services in an a la carte fashion– unlike the days of cable bundling where all channels were paid for regardless of whether the viewer found them interesting.

Will I be Downloading?

Not all streaming services allow downloading content for use on airplanes or other situations where wifi isn’t available. For example, HBO Now does not let customers to download content to watch later.

Also, many streaming services such as Netflix do not permit downloading content on traditional devices like TVs, and only allow downloading on phones or tablets.

What About Original Content?

These days, many streaming services pour millions of dollars into producing original content. For example, Netflix has The Crown and Orange is the New Black, among other shows. YouTube Premium is chock full of original material, such as the upcoming Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.

Hulu produces original content as well, such as Margaret Atwood’s popular dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale starring Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss.

Not every platform provides original content though. The Criterion Channel delivers plenty of classics, but does not produce new material specifically for a streaming audience.

Will it be Live?

Television watching has long been a shared cultural experience. Many of us recall discussing the last episode of Seinfeld at work or school with others the next day after it aired. Of course, the moon landing was broadcast to 600 million people at one time– it’s hard to top that!

Nowadays, many of us watch our programs when they are convenient to us, rather than when they are on television live. However, there are some viewing experiences– such as the Olympics, the Oscars, or the Super Bowl, for which watching live TV is a huge aspect of what makes the show enjoyable.

Sling TV is a popular streaming service that provides the live television experience, and comes with three options: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and the two options combined, for a total of $35 dollars per month.

Hulu offers a Live TV option where viewers can enjoy the Olympics, live basketball or soccer games, and breaking news– for $54.99 per month.

Can I Share My Password?

Streaming services have different perspectives on whether it’s okay to share your password with a friend or family member who doesn’t live in your house. This practice is against Netflix’s terms of service, but as of yet, they don’t enforce this limitation.

Soon, Disney + will also be preventing this practice.

Think about whether it’s important to you to share your password with your long distance girlfriend or your neighbor. Remember– some services, like Hulu– only allow certain numbers of devices to stream at one time. With other services, such as Amazon Prime, sharing your service means allowing your acquaintance to access your credit card information.

How to Decide

With so many streaming options, it can be difficult to select the content provider that makes the most sense for each household. Viewers may long for the days when cable packages came bundled all together, making a decision unnecessary.

But these days, customers want choices, and we are in the perfect position to make them! Simply make a list using the criteria above, and you’ll have your answer in no time.

Always remember that it’s possible to utilize more than one streaming service in your household. You might acquire Disney + for the kids, and HBO Go for the adults. You are only limited by your budget and country availability (and VPN can help with that problem).

Changing Quickly

In the digital world, things change fast– without a lot of warning. In the last decade, many competitors have emerged to challenge Netflix’s dominance as the premiere streaming service option. From Hulu and Amazon Plus to the recent release of Disney + in November 2019, the options are many and consumers are the ones who benefit from the proliferation of so many choices.