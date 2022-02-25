UNITED STATES—Road trips are a lot of fun and a great way to view the country. With the right preparation, you will enjoy your trip with few hurdles. Still, your vehicle breaking down is always a possibility.

It is even more frustrating if you are unsure what to do in this situation. Also, you have to consider your safety if your car breaks down in an unfamiliar area. You then have to call the tow truck. If you have an extended warranty, count yourself lucky if it covers your repair costs.

If you don’t have an extended warranty, consider buying it. These Endurance warranty review can give you an idea of what extended warranties offer.

The following tips may help you if you ever find yourself in such a difficult situation.

Signal and Pull Over

First, signal and pull over a safe distance from the road if your car breaks down. When you signal, you notify other drivers that you are having car trouble. Also, remember to turn on your hazard lights.

Always pull over to the right side of the road. Consumer Safety Reports also recommend that you move as far away as possible from moving traffic. But if you are unable to get far away from the moving traffic, ensure you keep your hazard lights on. This shows other motorists and the authorities that you are having car troubles.

Next, observe your surroundings. Look for any markers on the road to indicate when calling for help. For example, you can identify the mile markers and nearest crossroads or highway exits.

Be Visible to Other Drivers

After getting your vehicle off the road, alert other drivers to proceed with caution. Turning on your emergency lights should be a good start. You can then lift the hood of your car. This further shows other motorists that you have a malfunction in your car. It may even prompt other drivers to offer help.

Also, set up your reflective triangles or flares to alert other drivers.

As a rule of thumb, you should:

Place the first flare or triangle at least 10 feet behind your car on the left side.

Position the second flare or triangle at least 100 feet behind your car. Ensure you line it up to the middle of your vehicle

Lastly, place the third one 300 feet from your car on the right-hand side.

In low visibility, especially at night, the triangles give other drivers time to take the necessary precautions. But always look out for oncoming traffic as you place the flares and triangles.

Call for Help

When you have taken all precautions, you can call a tow truck.

If you have roadside assistance coverage such as AAA, notify them with the necessary information. Try to gather as much information as possible about the problem when making the call. Also, include your specific location.

If you have no roadside assistance, you can look up a towing company near you and call for help.

Stay in Your Vehicle

When you’ve warned other drivers, you should stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt on until help arrives. And keep your doors locked as you wait.

The Insurance Information Institute recommends staying in your vehicle on a highway or busy road. But if you need to look at the damage and do the repair yourself, oncoming traffic poses great danger. That’s why you should pull over as far away as possible.

If you have other occupants, they can help you push your vehicle to a safe distance.

Start off Well Prepared

Prevention is better than cure. So, it’s always best to prepare for potential car breakdowns during long trips.

First, you should ensure your vehicle is well checked and serviced. So, do important repairs on your car before you start your journey.

In addition, prepare an emergency kit with the essential safety tools. Carry basic tools like screwdrivers, jack and tire iron, pliers, and a spare tire. Make sure you charge your phone and have an emergency contact that you can call in case of trouble.

Once on the road, exercise caution. So, make sure you are aware of your surroundings, avoid distractions, and have your seatbelt on at all times.

Proper preparation will help you avoid car trouble. But even with the right amount of preparation, it is not guaranteed that you are safe from a breakdown.

If your car breaks down on a road trip, you can hopefully get back on the road quickly by following the recommended steps.