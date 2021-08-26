UNITED STATES—Buying new glasses can be an exciting time, but there are certain steps you need to take to make sure your specs are perfect. If you go ahead and buy a pair without thinking about it, chances are you’ll be shipping your frames back to your opticians after trying them on. This blog will help you to get your new glasses right the first time.

Measurements

If you don’t know what size glasses to buy, you’re going to have a hard time finding the right ones. Glasses aren’t made to be one-size-fits-all, they’re tailored to each individual wearer, so you’re going to need to know how long the arms need to be, where the bridge should sit and what width to buy. This might sound overwhelming, but you can find lots of helpful tips for eyeglass measurements online, so don’t feel like you have to do it all alone. When in doubt, consult an optician to help you find the right fit.

Get an Eye Test

It goes without saying that you should only buy glasses after you’ve received a prescription for them. But how often do you go and have a check-up? You might think that your current prescription is still working well for you, but if your last test was over two years ago you might be surprised. Getting an eye test before buying new glasses might seem like an extra expense, but it can save you money in the long run. The last thing you want is to have to change your new specs a few months after buying them because you notice that your vision has worsened.

Think About Style

Having a rough idea of the kinds of frames that suit your face shape will make your shopping experience much easier. While you might love the look of some round specs online, that could be a whole other story once you try them on. Many websites now let you virtually try on glasses using your computer’s webcam, which can give you a better idea of whether your chosen style suits your face.

But it’s important to think about color too, as not all tones will match your complexion. This can be harder to judge on a screen, but you could think about whether you usually prefer warm or cool colors and go from there.

Consider Sunglasses

Are you also planning to buy a pair of prescription sunglasses further down the line? Consider buying both your specs and shades at the same time. Sometimes you can come across deals that will reward you for buying a pair together. Even if there aren’t any special offers lurking around, it saves you from having to dig up your measurements at a later date. You may even save on shipping costs if you spend over a certain amount, which will also make returning any unsuitable styles much easier.

Whether you’re due to upgrade your lenses now in the near future, make sure you