UNITED STATES—Home renovations can range from simply adding decor to installing new amenities. If you’re opting for the latter, you might not know what a good addition could be. Installing a home elevator is probably your best course of action, especially if you’re an elder. Home elevators provide easy access to the upper levels of your home. But despite this simple goal, installing one of these can be difficult. Here’s what you need to know about installing a home elevator and the potential benefits you can get from it.

Home Elevators Are Not Cheap

Adding an elevator into your home isn’t exactly the most affordable renovation. It’s actually one of the most expensive, so you need to be financially prepared. Granted, there are some elevators that are more affordable than others, but Stiltz residential elevators can offer many options to fit your budget. There are plenty of ways to finance this project ranging from using your savings, to applying for a HELOC, or home equity line of credit. This method functions similarly to a credit card where you have a set amount of credit that you pay back on time. The credit you receive depends on the overall value of your house and how much you’ve currently paid on the mortgage.

Another way you can pay for this is to take out a personal loan. This allows you to finance anything including home renovations. It’s best to make sure you have no discrepancies on your report and your score is relatively high before applying. Regardless of how you go about financing this, you’ll need to contact a home elevator company, so they can assess the property. It’s important to bear in mind that since every house is different, some may need additional remodeling, so the elevator can fit inside it.

You Can See a Boost in Property Value

Despite the costs, this project is an investment, and no investment is without benefits. In this case, the biggest benefit of adding an elevator to your home is how it can boost your property value. If you ever decide that it’s time to sell your house, you could see a ROI from just the home elevator alone. Those who look for new homes want as many amenities as possible, and thanks to their recent surge in popularity, home elevators are at the top of their list.

Reduce the Risk of Slip and Falls

You’d be amazed at how many people can accidentally slip and fall on the stairs. Older people, in particular, are more at risk because of their slower reflexes and weaker joints. Small children are also at risk of experiencing an injury from falling down the stairs. Adding an elevator can prevent injuries. This can help stop the cycle of worry and fear surrounding safety in the home. Parents can feel more confident with their young children’s increasing mobility and older adults can feel that same confidence as their mobility decreases.

You Can Save on Space

Did you know that staircases can take up an average 30 square feet above and below your house? Installing a home elevator can save you a lot of space. And if your house isn’t big enough for both, chances are the company will recommend that they’ll have to remove them