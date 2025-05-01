HOLLYWOOD—We all know Donatella Versace, the 69-year-old businesswoman that took over the family business after her brother Gianni was murdered in 1997, with many people unsure whether she had what it took to guide such a huge fashion house. She proved everyone wrong, becoming a global fashion icon. She is leaving the job as one of the most successful female designers in the fashion industry, from the beautifully styled perfume to the beautiful clothes and shoes. Donatella has had her personal struggles dealing with self-doubt, something that everyone experiences when taking over a business from a family member, however she did a great job with her signature long platinum hair. Even Dua Lipa mentioned her on Instagram when she announced she was stepping down last month, Lipa said, “No-one does it like you @ Donatella Versace!!”

Donatella did it with kindness and grace, as she experienced magic moments including dressing Jennifer Lopez in the green jungle dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards, generating so much interest and excitement that Google created its image search function. So, who is taking over? As the former Miu Miu director Dario Vitale takes over, Donatella will now become an ambassador for the Versace brand. The interesting question is what that means for both the company and Donatella herself, who has poured her life into the company, dealing with grief, drug addiction and divorce along the way. There is some speculation over whether the company will be sold to the Prada Group by its current owner Capri Holdings. Capri paid over billions of dollars for the fashion house and owns other companies such as Michael Kors. Prada has been credited with developing a strong vision in recent years, which has presented healthy sales during a climate of slowdown in the fashion economy. It was announced just a few weeks ago, that Prada Group reached an agreement with Capri Holdings to acquire designer brand Versace in a deal valued at $1.38 billion, Prada announced after earlier reports indicated two Italian fashion staples struggled to close the transaction as President Donald Trump’s tariffs roiled markets. Prada and Versace expect the transaction to close in the second half of the year, pending approval by regulators.

Versace is one of the most iconic brands in the fashion industry, no doubt about it. It’s been said that Versace makes about $1 billion a year, while rivals such houses as Louis Vuitton and Gucci make $20 billion and $8 billion respectively. Some have said that Versace’s failure to expand into the beauty industry and other affordable luxuries is why it has been left behind financially by its rivals.

Versace herself can be proud of how she has successfully transformed from her brother’s muse to a fashion powerhouse. Donatella’s final show earlier this month was staged in a tram station in northern Milan, drawing some of the world’s biggest celebrities-once again showcasing how her star power has helped keep the brand a talking point in the fashion world. While her exit was not announced at the show, many speculated it was coming because her collection featured references to her late brother’s final designs from autumn/winter 1997. So, what will Donatella do next? A book or documentary about her would undoubtedly be well received. She is also an advocate for several women’s and LGBTQ charities, so could increase her input into those in the future. But she will continue to cast a shadow over the catwalk. I’ve always personally liked Donatella.

According to published reports, Dior is having changes as well. Jonathan Anderson has been confirmed as the new artistic director of Dior menswear. The fashion designer from Northern Ireland stepped down as creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe after 11 years in March. Anderson is known for his innovative styles and gender-fluid designs, and has created some iconic looks, including Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl half-time performance attire and Ariana Grande’s 2024 Met Gala gown. Just a few months ago, English designer Kim Jones stepped down as Dior’s artistic director for menswear, leading to speculation that Anderson would succeed him. Dior confirmed Anderson was working on the Dior Homme summer 2026 collection, which he would present in Paris on 27 June this year. Anderson trained at the London College of Fashion, before beginning his career in Prada’s marketing department. He launched his own label in 2008, before being appointed as Loewe’s creative director in 2013. He has won several high-profile awards, including designer of the year at the 2024 Fashion Awards for the second year in a row. He is the son of former Ireland rugby captain, Willie Anderson.

