UNITED STATES—Anyone who rides in Los Angeles has heard the phrase. After a crash, a driver says the motorcycle came out of nowhere. That story can become the first version on record, and a rider who died cannot answer it. A 2019 crash in Sun Valley, and the trial that followed, shows how physical evidence can test it.

A Driveway on Bradley Avenue

On March 27, 2019, a 26-year-old was riding along Bradley Avenue, a residential street in Sun Valley with a 35 mph limit. He was going about 30 miles an hour with his headlight on. Then a driver backed a company pickup out of a driveway and into his path. The rider died in the crash.

At trial, the defense said he had been going about 60. It also said a trace of methamphetamine in his blood was a cause of the crash, and that he came out of nowhere. Then the evidence tested each claim.

What California Law Expects From a Driver Backing Out

Two traffic rules frame a crash like this one. Under Vehicle Code section 22106, no one may back a vehicle on a highway until the movement can be made with reasonable safety. Vehicle Code section 21804 adds a second duty. A driver entering a road from private property must yield to traffic close enough to be an immediate hazard. That driver must keep yielding until it is reasonably safe to go.

A city street counts as a highway under the Vehicle Code. So under both rules, a driver backing into the street has to look, and keep looking, before moving.

Three Pieces of Evidence That Tested the Defense

The plaintiffs answered each accusation with a measurement or a record:

The crash left 11.4 inches of door crush. A reconstruction engineer compared that measurement with crash-test data and put the motorcycle’s speed at about 30 miles an hour.

The truck’s event data recorder showed it backing at 1 to 6 miles an hour, with no braking at any point before impact.

A three-dimensional reconstruction built from that data showed six seconds in which the driver had a clear view of the motorcycle.

The toxicology question went to the jury as well. California’s jury instructions define a substantial factor as one a reasonable person would consider to have contributed to the harm. It must also be more than remote or trivial. The jury found the trace of methamphetamine was not a substantial factor in causing the crash.

Why the Evidence Has to Be Saved Early

Some of the most useful evidence sits with the other side. Under Vehicle Code section 9951, generally only the registered owner may retrieve a vehicle’s event data recorder information, unless the owner consents or a court orders it. In a lawsuit, that means asking for the data through the legal process.

Families can hold onto what they control. That includes photos of the scene, the motorcycle itself, the helmet and gear, and the names of witnesses. Nearby homes and businesses may have cameras, so ask about footage early.

What the Verdict Settled, and What It Did Not

On September 16, 2022, a Los Angeles Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $36.5 million. It assigned the rider no share of the fault. The case did not end there. The trial court later granted a new trial, the family appealed, and the case settled confidentially.

For families weighing a motorcycle accident lawsuit, the lesson is narrower than any dollar figure. Measurements and records answer blame-the-rider claims better than argument does. Those records are worth securing early.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a Family Still Bring a Claim If the Rider Was Partly at Fault?

Yes. California follows pure comparative fault, so a rider’s share of fault, if a jury finds one, reduces the damages but does not bar the claim. In the Sun Valley case, the jury assigned the rider no fault at all. Each case turns on its own evidence, which is why the physical record matters.

How Long Does a Family Have to File a Wrongful Death Claim in California?

Generally two years, under Code of Civil Procedure section 335.1. If a city, county or state agency may share responsibility, a written claim generally must be presented within six months under Government Code section 911.2. Other deadlines can apply, so families should check theirs early.

Who Can Get the Data From a Vehicle’s Event Data Recorder?

Under Vehicle Code section 9951, the registered owner can. Anyone else generally needs the owner’s consent or a court order. The statute also has narrow exceptions for safety research and for dealers or technicians servicing the vehicle. In a lawsuit, the data comes through the court process.

About the author: Arash Homampour has tried cases in California courts for more than 30 years. He founded The Homampour Law Firm in Sherman Oaks, an 11-attorney trial firm that handles approximately 40 catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases at a time, with sixteen 8-figure verdicts, sixteen 7-figure verdicts, and over $1 billion recovered for its clients. His firm represented the family in this case.