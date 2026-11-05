UNITED STATES—As much as I love Halloween, I’m a bit happy that it’s over. Why? I love horror movies, but even I can only take so much of them, as I felt burnt out after a month of thrills and so much more. However, the scares are not over, but for most Americans it kind of is. Why? November means Thanksgiving and then December kicks off Christmas and then you have New Year’s right afterwards.

I happened to take my nieces trick-or-treating, and damn it’s a workout. I have never seen so many kids or families out on a Saturday night in years. It was actually 2020, but no one recalls that and I don’t think it even transpired because that was the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With that said, the crowds were mayhem and not in the best way. There is nothing fun about taking kids to get treats when it’s too much mayhem.

I love the notion of spending time with family and seeing kids in their costumes and having fun. It reminds me of my childhood, and things are so much more different today than what it was when I was a kid. I can only recall going out to get candy maybe 3-4 times as a kid. Our parents didn’t allow us to do it; it just wasn’t safe back in the late 80s and early 90s. It was the norm for us to have these massive Halloween parties instead.

Kids are not used to walking, and the area where we trick-or-treat, you are walking. When I say these blocks are massive, I mean it. It feels like you are walking for hours at times. The kids after half a block were already tired. My response, “If you want candy, keep moving.” The homes gave out massive candy bars, full-size, while some were nice enough to give glow sticks to a lot of the kids, the kids had plenty of treats.

We literally did a block and a half, and the kids had so much candy we decided to call it a night. Why? It was dark, I was having trouble seeing in front of me because of the darkness. On top of that, the kids were dragging. They didn’t want to walk, and the crowds started to get so large it was hard to walk on the sidewalk.

Also, why in the world are adults trick-or-treating without kids. I couldn’t believe my eyes seeing that, the same with high schoolers. I stopped trick-or-treating at like 12, so the fact that so many kids and adults continue to do it is mind-boggling. While festive, I paid for it the next day as my body was sluggish, and my feet were killing me from all the walking I did. The good thing is I received plenty of exercise and I’ll never complain about that.

Written By Jason Jones