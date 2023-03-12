UNITED STATES—Millions of viewers are excited to tune in on Sunday for Hollywood’s biggest night – the Oscars. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at 8 p.m. at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The honor of hosting the main event in the industry for the third time went to Jimmy Kimmel.

The ceremony celebrates technical and creative excellence in the film industry. The prestigious golden statue will be given out in 23 categories, including film directing, cinematography, editing, acting, costume design, music, and makeup and hairstyling.

This year’s nominees for the best picture category are “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Elvis,” “Tar,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Fabelmans,” “Women Talking” and “Triangle of Sadness.” ExpressVPN’s Oscar quiz comes as a guide to help you choose which movies you should watch. To help you even more, here is the review for five nominated films.

The Banshees of Inisherin

This 2022 black comedy film, directed, written, and co-produced by Martin McDonagh, is set on an island off the west coast of Ireland. Starring Colin Farrel and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends living on the fictional isle of Inisherin, the plot begins when one abruptly begins to ignore another.

The story was set in 1923, at the end of Ireland’s Civil War. The conflict between Colm (Gleeson) and Pádraic (Farrell) is a metaphor for the conflict at the time. Colm is resistant to his old friend’s attempts to speak to him. He even gives Pádraic an ultimatum: whenever Pádraic tries to talk with him, Colm will cut off his fingers with a pair of sheep shears.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Very subtle and without great promotion, in the spring of 2022, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” premiered and became one of the year’s best films in the blink of an eye. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, it also has a great acting crew.

The story revolves around Evelyn Wang, a middle-aged Chinese American immigrant who runs a laundromat with her husband, Waymond. They have a daughter and marriage problems.

She discovers a multiverse by chance and is given the opportunity to explore all the life paths that never came true. Soon enough, she realizes the dangers of the multiverse, and she needs to save the most precious thing she has – her family.

All Quiet on the Western Front

This German epic anti-war movie, based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, is directed by Edward Berger.

Set during World War I, it follows the life of a teenage German soldier named Paul Bäumer and his friends Albert and Müller who voluntarily enlist in the German army. After being exposed to the realities of war, Paul’s early hopes of becoming a hero are shattered as he does his best to survive.

Women Talking

Written and directed by Sarah Polley, this 2022 American drama is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. Real-life events at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia, inspired the story.

The women and girls of an isolated Mennonite colony discovered that the men had been using cow tranquilizers to subdue and rape them. After the discovery, men are arrested and imprisoned. Women are left alone in the community for two days, where they hold a referendum to decide whether to stay and do nothing, stay and fight, or leave.

Triangle of Sadness

This satirical black comedy was written and directed by Ruben Östlund. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Vicki Berlin, Henri Dorsin, and Charlbi Dean. It is the last film Dean starred in before her death in August 2022.

The story is structured around three acts and follows a celebrity couple on a cruise.

Every part explores the political undercurrents in three symbolic locations: an expensive restaurant, a luxury yacht, and a deserted island.

Conclusion

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC. Also, you can watch the ceremony through various streaming services, including YouTube, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, AT/T TV, and fuboTV. You can also visit ABC.com or use the ABC app to watch the ceremony by signing in with your cable provider. If you are viewing outside of the U.S., you can check where you can watch the Oscars around the globe on the Academy’s website.