UNITED STATES—The US gaming scene is one of the most exciting at the moment because of the potential growth that can be experienced within the industry.

Indeed, with many US states looking to legalize sports betting and iGaming activities in the near future, there are a number of US online casinos that continue to pop up across the nation.

The continued progression that is being made within the region has also made it incredibly appealing for many of the operators involved in the iGaming sector. There have been a number of European operators that have started to get involved in states that have already legalized online betting, whilst there are some that continue to make plans by teaming up with established names in the business, as well.

However, and perhaps unsurprisingly, there are already numerous operators who are currently dominating the US casino market.

DraftKings

DraftKings are the biggest casino operator in the US at the moment, with the company having 16% of the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) market share.

Of course, the company are known famously for their daily fantasy sports offerings, although they have started to make moves to become a key player in the casino market as well, as they operate in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

According to data published, DraftKings managed to make 75% of their $50 million casino revenue in just the state of West Virginia.

SugarHouse-Rivers

Also, with 16% of the online casino GGR market share, SugarHouse-Rivers is number two on the list of operators dominating the US casino market. The company, who are owned by Rush Street Interactive, operate online casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and were one of the first casinos to apply for an online license in the former of the two states.

Betfair-FanDuel

Having teamed up with an established player in the European market, FanDuel have become one of the biggest operators in the US casino market. Having merged with Paddy Power Betfair, Betfair-FanDuel have 15% of the US online casino GGR market and operate in Pennsylvania and New Jersey under different operations.

Nonetheless, the companies are both owned by Flutter Entertainment; a company that has names such as Full Tilt Poker, PokerStars, SkyBet and FOXBet all under their umbrella.

ROAR

With a total of 13% of the US online casino GGR market share, ROAR Digital sit fourth on the list. A joint venture between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings, ROAR is certainly in a position to dominate the market for as long as they can.

Brands include the likes of BetMGM, Borgata, PartyCasino and PartyPoker; thus, making them a huge player that is already established with a big reputation.

Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget might only operate in the state of New Jersey for the time being, however, they are the market leader, which means they are one of the biggest operators in the US online casino sphere. As part of Tilman Fertitta’s portfolio, the company has recently been given permission to complete their merger with the SPAC Landcadia Holdings II company, thus only likely to make them even bigger in the future.