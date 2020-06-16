AMERICA—The White House and Senate advisors are developing a plan for a second round of stimulus checks for Americans.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested on June 10 that the Trump Administration is considering sending Americans another round of stimulus checks to aid in the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The House proposed the $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or the Heroes Act that would authorize another round of stimulus checks to American households.

The Heroes Act passed the House back on May 15. Currently it is awaiting approval from the Republican lead Senate.

President Donald Trump stated during a press conference on June 5, “We’ll be asking for additional stimulus money because once we get this going it’ll be far bigger and far better than we’ve ever seen in this country. That includes as of three or four months ago.”

According to Congress.gov, The Heroes Act would offer direct payments of up to $1,200 per individual, provide payments and assistance to state, local, tribal and territorial governments, provide funding and establish requirements for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and would require employers to develop and implement infectious disease control plans.

Other proposed bills include Reopening America by Supporting Workers and Businesses Act of 2020, proposed by Texas Rep. Kevin Brady (R). The bill would include time limited back-to-work bonuses, which would allow workers to keep up to two weeks of unemployment benefits after accepting a job.

Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R) proposed another bill called the Coronavirus Relief Fund Flexibility Act that would fund payments to be used to replace state, tribal, or local government revenue shortfalls resulting from COVID-19.

The Senate is not scheduled to meet due to its summer recess until July 20.