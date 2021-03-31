HOLLYWOOD—Who says celebrities don’t get emotional? Britney Spears recently revealed she was brought to tears by the recent release of the documentary about her life and conservatorship arrangements. The singer said she did not watch “Framing Britney Spears,” in its entirety, but was upset by the parts she did see.

On her Instagram account, she indicated she felt embarrassed by the way they portrayed her. The 39-year-old said, she cried for two weeks, following its broadcast. The post is her first direct comment on “Framing Britney,” which focused on her life and mental health issues. The statement was accompanied by a video of the singer dancing and playing air guitar to Aerosmith hit ‘Crazy.” Her message was posted on March 30, to her 29 million followers. Spears’ life and business affairs have been controlled by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008 following a dramatic public breakdown.

Earlier this month, her lawyer formally asked a judge to permanently remove Spears father Jamie from his role overseeing her personal affairs. Samuel D Ingham III previously told the court Spears was scared of her father and would not be returning to the stage while he remained in control of her life.

She is requesting that Jodi Montgomery, a temporary conservator appointed in 2019, to become her permanent personal conservator. The legal documents also state that the chart-topping performer reserves the right to eventually request an end to the conservatorship. Spears previously performed with Aerosmith as part of the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 in Tampa, Florida. Aerosmith front-man Steven Tyler, the father of Armageddon actress Liv, celebrated his 73rd birthday last week.

You may remember her conservatorship is split into two parts-one is for her estate and financial affairs, the other is for her as a person. Her father, Jamie used to be in control of both, but stepped down from being her personal conservator in 2019 due to health reasons. He remained a co-conservator of her estate alongside financial company, the Bessemer Trust.

Yes, Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, replaced Jamie Spears as the singer’s personal conservator on what has been a temporary basis. The latest is that they would file a petition to make Montgomery’s appointment permanent. So what powers would Montgomery have? As her permanent personal conservator, Montgomery would have the power to restrict and limit visitors aside from Ingham to Spears. Montgomery would have access to her medical records and would be able to speak with medical professionals. She would also have the ability to retain caretakers and security guards for the singer, and powers to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders on the star’s behalf.

Although her father is no longer her personal conservator, Jamie Spears remains a co-conservator of his daughter’s finances. He oversees her estimated $60 million estate alongside private wealth management firm Bessemer Trust. Back in February, he requested the judge to remove the financial company, but the judge ruled that he must continue to share the financial conservatorship with the trust. Under the current legal agreement, Britney Spears has not controlled her own finances since 2008. The next hearing in the case is set to take place in April. Britney Spears life and career returned to the headlines following last month’s release of the acclaimed documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

Rose’s Scoop: Glastonbury will stage a ticketed livestream event on May 22 featuring Coldplay, HAIM, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice and more. The announcement follows the cancellation of the 2021 festival due to the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets cost $27.50 from worthyfarm.live, with funds supporting the festival and its charities following the brutal 6.9 million loss from 2020 festival’s cancellation.