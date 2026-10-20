UNITED STATES—Californians face an unusual situation: traditional online sportsbooks remain unavailable under a statewide legal framework, yet prediction markets have offered contracts tied to sporting events. The difference comes down to how these products are regulated, a question now being tested in court as tribal gaming rights collide with the growth of federally regulated trading platforms.

How sports prediction contracts work

A sports prediction contract lets users take a position on the outcome of an event. A contract might ask whether a particular team will win a championship, with its value or payout determined by the result. These products can look much like sports bets, but their operators argue that they belong in a different regulatory category.

Kalshi for example, operates a derivatives exchange regulated at the federal level by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Its position is that event contracts fall under federal commodities law rather than state gambling rules. Traditional sportsbooks, by contrast, typically operate under state licensing systems, offering odds on games and accepting wagers under locally established requirements.

Consider a football team trailing by two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter. A comeback could turn a seemingly settled result upside down in a matter of minutes. That uncertainty is part of what makes sports compelling, but it also means that predictions can go wrong even when one outcome looks highly likely.

The difference between a wager and a financial contract is now central to a wider legal dispute. A platform’s description of its products doesn’t, by itself, settle which laws apply.

Why California hasn’t authorized online sportsbooks

California hasn’t established a statewide legal market for conventional online sports betting. Voters rejected two competing sports wagering proposals in November 2022, including Proposition 27, which would have allowed qualifying online operators to offer sports betting.

The California Secretary of State’s official voter guide stated that a no vote on Proposition 27 meant sports betting would continue to be illegal under California law.

Tribal gaming rights are a major part of the picture. Federally recognized tribes operate casinos under a legal framework that recognizes tribal sovereignty, while agreements between tribes and the state govern certain forms of gaming. Any effort to establish a new sports betting market must contend with those existing arrangements and the political influence of California’s tribal nations.

A proposal is not the same as an enacted law, either. The California Legislative Analyst’s Office examined a separate initiative that would have authorized tribal online sports wagering beginning July 1, 2025. That date was part of the proposed measure, not evidence that a statewide online wagering system launched then.

Why tribal sovereignty is central to the dispute

The legal argument goes beyond whether a prediction market resembles a sportsbook. It also concerns where a transaction takes place and which authorities have the power to regulate it.

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) establishes a federal framework for gaming on tribal lands. It recognizes tribal interests while setting rules for certain gaming activities, including Class III gaming, a category that covers sports betting.

On September 16, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued a significant ruling in Blue Lake Rancheria v. Kalshi. Two California tribes had argued that Kalshi’s sports event contracts amounted to authorized gaming on tribal lands.

The appeals court found that the tribes were likely to succeed on their IGRA claims. It concluded that the contracts at issue likely constituted Class III gaming and that transactions entered into by users from tribal territory could fall within the law’s reach.

The ruling wasn’t a final judgment resolving every dispute over prediction markets. The court sent the case back to the lower court to consider the remaining requirements for a preliminary injunction. Its finding, however, makes clear that calling a product a derivative doesn’t necessarily put it beyond the reach of tribal gaming law.

What This Means for Californians Using Prediction Markets

The legal uncertainty makes it important to check both platform availability and the rules attached to individual offers. Expert platforms provide information on prediction market regulations and promotional offers. Covers.com, for example, has a guide to

the Kalshi referral code, where readers can find details about the MAX60 promo code, eligibility requirements and applicable bonus conditions.

However, the availability of a promotional offer doesn’t establish whether every contract is legally permitted in California. Readers should review the platform’s latest restrictions and regulatory developments before registering or committing funds.

Scams are another concern. A website might imitate a familiar trading platform, an account could impersonate a legitimate representative, or an advertisement might promise guaranteed returns. Treat such claims with caution. In August 2026, CFTC staff warned prediction markets against promotions described as risk-free when they could imply guaranteed profits or protection from losses. Sports outcomes remain uncertain, and no promotional offer can remove that underlying risk.

Before sharing payment details or personal information, readers should take a few basic precautions:

Check the website address: Look for misspellings, unfamiliar domains and links sent through unsolicited messages Verify the rules: Read the platform’s current terms, location restrictions, fees and withdrawal conditions Question guaranteed-profit claims: Be wary of anyone promising certain returns or pressuring you to deposit money quickly Use reliable information: Compare claims with official platform notices, relevant regulators and established reporting rather than relying on social media posts alone

These checks won’t resolve California’s legal debate, but they can help readers avoid misleading promotions and make better-informed decisions.

The legal picture remains unsettled

California’s lack of a statewide online sportsbook framework and the dispute over sports prediction contracts are related, but they’re not the same legal question. Further court proceedings and regulatory decisions will help determine how these products can operate. For now, Californians should check current eligibility rules, be skeptical of claims that sound too good to be true, and avoid assuming that access to a platform means every contract is legally settled.