UNITED STATES—Cryptocurrencies have created a whole new path for tremendous possibilities in today’s world ever since their establishment. Online transactions have become more secure and transparent with the help of cryptos since they utilize advanced and sophisticated measures in order to protect payments. Being built with blockchain technology, they have become highly reliable resources to process transactions on every platform nowadays, and it is no surprise that we are seeing a vast number of industries and customers acquiring cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

The gambling industry has also seen enormous potential in cryptos and casinos started to introduce them in every game very soon after their invention. We have to say that the results are stupendous, and nowadays, the majority of punters have already switched to cryptocurrencies when gambling online. There are a lot of factors behind their decision which we will cover briefly below.

In this article, we would like to focus mainly on crypto live games and explain all the reasons underlying their immense growth on the gambling platforms. You will see some of the most frequently played live games nowadays, and what beneficial features they include. Let’s start!

Advantages of Crypto Live Games

Gambling with cryptos includes pretty lucrative possibilities that you will not be provided when using traditional fiat currencies. Below, we are going to note the major reasons why most gamblers choose to deposit and withdraw funds on casino websites via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Safe Transactions

The most important aspect of cryptos is security and reliability. There are a lot of occasions when people become a victim of cyber attacks and their funds get stolen when processing transactions with traditional currencies. It was a subject of huge concern in the gambling world for a long time and something should have been done in order to prevent all of this.

Cryptos have solved this issue pretty effectively. It is pretty much impossible to steal funds in this case since cryptocurrencies utilize highly complex and sophisticated technology called a blockchain. So, every player should not worry about anything when gambling with Bitcoin and other cryptos in general as they guarantee maximum protection of every payment you provide.

Anonymity

Another beneficial attribute of cryptos is that it allows every user to stay anonymous when depositing and withdrawing money on gambling platforms. There is a vast number of punters who prefer not to reveal their identity when gambling for various reasons, and we want to highlight that you don’t need to enter your private data when creating a crypto e-wallet.

Moreover, cryptos include the ability to change the anonymous address created for user purchases for each transaction. This means that it is impossible to see through these transactions for anyone until you decide to share them intentionally.

Instant Payment With Lower Fees

Do you want to withdraw funds from casino websites in a split second? Then you should definitely switch to cryptos! They ensure instant payments that only require a few minutes to process, so you don’t have to wait for a long time for withdrawals just as you would have to in the case of traditional currencies.

What’s more, the withdrawal fees are highly minimized as well, since cryptos don’t involve any kind of third-party organizations and intermediaries in the payment process. So, you don’t have to pay any fees to the bank or other institutions. Although the majority of crypto withdrawals include absolutely zero fees, some platforms might make you pay an insignificant amount.

Generous Bonuses and Promotional Offers

One of the most appealing characteristics of playing live casino games with cryptos is that many casinos will offer you lucrative proposals in terms of bonuses and promotions. By doing so, they encourage more and more customers to switch to cryptocurrencies since it will be highly beneficial for both sides.

You will encounter many types of welcome bonuses in crypto casinos as well as other lavish opportunities that you should definitely take advantage of.

Popular Crypto Live Games

There are a lot of live casino games on the gambling platforms but some of the most frequently played ones include – Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. There are a lot of versions of these games and we would like to describe each one briefly below.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most visited sections of live casino games on every casino website. It is a game that promises you to receive enormous amounts of winnings in a split second if you get lucky. The rules of this game are pretty simple and straightforward – you start with two cards and as more cards are added the total sum should not exceed 21 in order to beat the dealer.

It is worth noting that Blackjack games include some of the highest RTPs compared to other sections and you have a chance to win tremendous prizes when gamble cryptocurrency live blackjack.

Roulette

Roulette is also a well-known live casino game that gives tons of fun to every player. This game was played way before there were any online casinos or the internet era in general, so people were already well aware of the rules when they appeared on gambling platforms. There is a playing area featuring numbers up to 37(depending on the version) and your main goal is to guess correctly which number will be selected on the wheel in order to generate winnings.

Roulette games also consist of high RTPs and you will also earn colossal amounts if your intuition is perfect!

Baccarat

When it comes to baccarat games, we have to say that they are no less important than the above-mentioned titles as you will run into several versions in casinos. It is also very easy to play this game and you don’t need to have certain skills or knowledge since everything is dependent on pure luck. You and the dealer will be dealt with two cards and which side will be closer to 9 will be the winner of the round.