Most of eastern Chula Vista was built in the last 40 years. EastLake broke ground in 1986, Rancho del Rey followed in 1989, and Otay Ranch started building in 1999, according to a 2026 Lawrence Journal-World report that drew on San Diego Union-Tribune coverage. That timeline matters now, because the layer that actually keeps water out of a tile roof was never designed to last as long as the tile on top of it.

Why does a tile roof leak when the tiles look fine?

A tile roof leaks when the underlayment beneath the tiles wears out, even if every tile is still in place. Concrete and clay tiles shed most of the rain, but they are not watertight. Wind-driven rain and runoff get under the tiles at laps, edges and valleys. The underlayment, a sheet of felt, synthetic or self-adhering membrane over the roof deck, is what stops that water from reaching the wood.

When the underlayment dries out, cracks or tears, water that slips under the tiles finds the deck instead. From the street, the roof looks the same as it did the day it went on. That is why tile roof problems in Chula Vista often surprise owners who assumed a tile roof would last 50 years without attention.

This isn’t a new problem. In a patent filing from the 1980s, roof tile maker Monier wrote that moisture trapped under concrete tile was a major cause of system failures, with some roofs failing in as little as 12 years and more commonly in 15 to 20 years. Tile designs and underlayments have improved since then, but the basic point holds. The tile outlasts what is underneath it.

How long does tile roof underlayment last?

There is no single number, and anyone who quotes one without looking at your roof is guessing. Rick Olson, president and technical director of the Tile Roofing Institute, has said the answer depends on the product. Organic felt, synthetic and self-adhering underlayments all age differently, and some builders install two layers as an upgrade. His guidance is that organic and self-adhering products generally outlast synthetics, that the underlayment manufacturer’s literature is the best reference, and that how long the material sat in the sun before the tiles went on also affects its life.

For a homeowner, that makes the age of the house a starting point, not an answer. Here is how old the earliest homes in each of the big eastern master-planned communities are in 2026.

Community Construction began Age of earliest homes in 2026 EastLake 1986 40 years Rancho del Rey 1989 37 years Otay Ranch 1999 27 years

A 1990s EastLake home and a 2005 Otay Ranch home could both be due for underlayment work, or neither could, depending on what was installed and how carefully. The only way to know is to look. Ask a local Chula Vista Roofing Company to lift a few tiles on the oldest, sunniest slope and photograph the underlayment before you decide on anything.

What are the early signs the underlayment is failing?

A ceiling stain is usually the last sign, not the first. These are worth checking once a year, and again after the first real rain of the season:

Water stains or damp spots on the roof sheathing when you look up from the attic

Dark or soft areas on the deck near valleys, chimneys, skylights and vents

Cracked, slipped or missing tiles that leave the membrane exposed to sun

Tiles that were lifted for solar panels, satellite dishes or vent work and never re-set properly

Daylight showing through the deck around roof penetrations

Don’t walk on a tile roof to check. Tiles crack under foot traffic, and a cracked tile is how many of these problems start.

Spot repair, partial re-lay or full lift-and-relay?

Most tile underlayment work falls into one of three approaches, and the right one depends on how widespread the damage is.

Spot repair. The roofer lifts the tiles over a single leak, patches or replaces the underlayment in that area, replaces any damaged flashing and re-sets the tiles. It makes sense when the rest of the underlayment is still flexible and intact.

Partial re-lay. One slope or one problem zone, often valleys or the area around solar mounts, gets new underlayment and flashing. This suits roofs where one exposure has aged faster than the others.

Full lift-and-relay. Every tile comes off and is stacked, the old underlayment and worn flashing are removed, new underlayment goes down, and the original tiles go back on with broken pieces replaced. Concrete tile is often sound enough to reuse, which is why this usually costs less than switching to a new roofing material.

Ask for photos of the underlayment and deck in every area where tiles come up. Good contractors document what they find, and those photos help you decide whether a spot repair is enough or whether the whole roof is at the same age.

Does the same advice apply to commercial buildings?

Partly. Many commercial buildings in the South Bay have low-slope roofs with membrane systems instead of tile, and those age through seams, ponding water and rooftop equipment rather than hidden underlayment. If you own a commercial property as well as a home, it is worth asking whether your roofer handles both. The company linked above also provides commercial roofing services, which can make it simpler to get one inspection plan for both buildings.

When should you schedule the work?

Book an inspection in the dry months, well before the rainy season starts. Underlayment work means the deck is open for part of the job, and a contractor with a full schedule in late fall may not be able to start before the first storm. Getting it inspected early also gives you time to compare a spot repair against a partial or full re-lay without a leak forcing the decision.