UNITED STATES—NFTs – or non-fungible tokens – have been making headlines in the news recently. So, what are they and what do they mean for the cryptocurrency industry?

Cryptocurrencies and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are both digital assets. However, not all digital assets have been created equal. There are some very important differences. NFTs are harder to value and trade than cryptocurrencies. While cryptocurrencies are digital currencies backed by a blockchain network, NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are unique digital assets that represent real-world items such as artworks or collectibles. Each NFT has its identification number and attributes.

In this article, we’ll outline how NFTs are different from cryptocurrencies, and why it’s so important to understand the differences.

What Is A Cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is a digital asset that is not issued by any central authority. There may be some centralized elements to the network, however, the network is decentralized by design.

Crypto networks use blockchain technology. A blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology (DLT). Everyone on the network has a copy of the ledger and they update it every time someone sends or receives coins.

Why Are Cryptocurrencies Valuable?

People buy and sell cryptocurrencies because they believe they will become more valuable in the future. In essence, people invest in cryptocurrencies because they believe demand for them will increase over time.

Circulating supply is an important consideration when investing in cryptocurrencies. The circulating supply refers to the total number of coins in circulation at any one time. Coins with large circulating supplies can still appreciate substantially in value because if demand increases faster than new coins enter circulation, this pushes up prices.

Some coins have fixed maximum supplies while other coins have limited supply schedules that may continue indefinitely into the future (like Bitcoin).

Differences between NFTS Cryptocurrencies

NFTs are much harder to value than cryptocurrencies. Unlike Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies which have a single market price, there is no one market price for NFTs. It would be hard to tell what an NFT is worth by looking at the price alone, even if it is tradable on an exchange. Just like the real world, some pieces of art sell for millions of dollars, while others struggle to find a buyer in the hundreds or thousands.

The single market price for cryptocurrencies makes it relatively easy to tell how much one coin is worth.

An important factor to consider when you buy NFT UK is that NFTs have no single market price because they are not homogeneous assets like coins and tokens. Each NFT is unique; you can’t pick up a random NFT and know its value by looking at it alone. You need to consider things like who created the work and its perceived appeal to potential buyers.

As an example, two paintings by Andy Warhol might look similar but have wildly different values due to their respective popularity among collectors and critics. The same goes for NFT paintings: two works may look similar but have vastly different values due to their popularity with buyers and sellers alike.

Cryptocurrencies are issued and traded on a blockchain, open networks that anyone can join using the same software. Each participant has a copy of the blockchain — a decentralized ledger with all transactions in order. Everyone can see what’s happening as it happens, which makes it easy to build consensus about who owns what.

Cryptocurrencies are all fungible, meaning that one bitcoin is worth the same as any other bitcoin. That’s not the case for many NFTs, where a digital trading card may be more desirable than another because it has a lower number or some other attribute.

The lack of consensus over the value of NFTs is made worse by their lack of liquidity. This is because most NFTs are traded on single-purpose platforms that only deal in one type of digital assets, such as CryptoKitties or Decentraland (virtual real estate). As a result, people who want to sell their NFTs have to find buyers on the same platform where they bought them.

This makes it hard to compare prices and decide how much something is worth. The differences between an NFT and its competitors may be subtle to the untrained eye, but those variations could affect its value considerably.

Conclusion

NFTs are currently a hot topic, but it is still early. There are still some unanswered questions such as what happens when the owner of an NFT dies and how will NFTs be treated for tax purposes?

One thing is certain, though: NFTs and cryptocurrencies are two very different things with different purposes. If you are looking to invest in some way, be sure to make an informed investment decision by doing your homework first.